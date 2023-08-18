Lizzo praised by dancers for ‘breaking barriers’ amid US lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Lizzo praised by dancers for ‘breaking barriers’ amid US lawsuit

By Press Association
Lizzo praised by dancers for ‘breaking barriers’ amid US lawsuit (Yui Mok/PA)
Lizzo praised by dancers for ‘breaking barriers’ amid US lawsuit (Yui Mok/PA)

Members of Lizzo’s dance groups The Big Grrrls and The Big Boiiis have praised her for “shattering limitations” and “breaking barriers”, as the singer faces a lawsuit from three former dancers.

In an open letter shared on social media, the groups thanked Lizzo for creating “a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose”.

The Truth Hurts singer faces allegations of sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment by three former members of the Big Grrrls.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a claim against Lizzo and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring (BGBT) earlier this month.

The trio claimed they were subject to sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

In response Lizzo said she would “not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this”.

A post on The Big Grrrls’ Instagram page on Thursday praised the singer and the experience they had had on her recent The Special Tour.

“This tour experience has been beyond just #Special!” it read.

“The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the greatest lessons and blessings that we could possibly ask for.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lizzo performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

“Thank you to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii dancers to do what we love!

“You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose! Not only for us, but for women and all people breaking barriers.”

It added: ”Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world.

“We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and special AF.”

Responding to the original claims in early August, Lizzo wrote on Twitter: “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

The Grammy-winning US singer is known for her advocacy of body-positivity and inclusivity in her music, with her plus-sized performers hired through her reality show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

In the filed complaint, the dancers accused Lizzo of calling attention to Ms Davis’ weight gain and later berating and then firing her “on the spot” after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition.

Part of the lawsuit, obtained by the PA news agency, details a trip to Amsterdam’s red light district, in February 2023, in which performers were allegedly pressured to come along on nights out through fear of losing their jobs.

One visit to a club named Bananenbar allegedly resulted in performers being encouraged to touch nude performers by Lizzo.