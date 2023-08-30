Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to reach 100m monthly Spotify listeners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to reach 100m monthly Spotify listeners

By Press Association
Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to reach 100m monthly Spotify listeners (Matt Crossick/PA)
Taylor Swift has become the first female artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the music streaming giant announced on Tuesday.

It comes as the global megastar continues her The Eras Tour, having recently played four dates in Mexico.

The official Spotify social media accounts wrote: “Queen behavior.

“On August 29, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.”

Last month it was announced Swift had achieved more number one albums than any other woman.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), released in July, was the third in her project to re-record her first six albums following music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalogue.

It debuted at number one in the US on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

The album also claimed Swift her 10th number one in the UK.

Speak Now peaked at number six when it was originally released in 2010, but the re-release outsold the rest of the top 10 combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

During the final leg of her US Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium, in California, Swift also announced her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) project would be released in October.