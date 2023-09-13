Taylor Swift questions NSYNC on future plans after awards reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift questions NSYNC on future plans after awards reunion

By Press Association
(from centre) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake of NSYNC present the award for best pop to Taylor Swift (far left) (Charles Sykes/AP/PA)
Pop superstar Taylor Swift questioned “pop personified” former boyband NSYNC on their future music plans as they reunited to present her with the best pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

A visibly-shocked Swift was on her feet with the rest of the audience at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey on Tuesday as former boyband members Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick made their way on stage to present the best pop award.

After frontman Timberlake announced the “unstoppable” Swift had won the first award of the night for Anti-Hero, Bass handed her a friendship bracelet as he congratulated her on the win.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 in Newark, New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA)

In her acceptance speech, she pointed at the group and then at her award, saying: “I am not doing well pivoting from this, to this.”

She continued: “I had your dolls.

“Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?

“They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is.

“You’re pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands, really, it’s too much.”

It came after host Nicki Minaj presented all five members of the former band “for the first time in a decade”, with the camera panning to capture cheers erupting from the audience.

2013 MTV Video Music Awards – Press Room – New York
Justin Timberlake and NSYNC backstage in the awards room at the MTV Video Music Awards 2013 (Doug Peters/PA)

Chasez said: “Over 20 years ago we were just kids when we won best pop video for ‘Bye, bye, bye’.

“It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us.”

Bass said: “A lot has changed over the past two decades but one thing remains constant, a creative, boundary-pushing video leaves a lasting mark for decades.”

The chart-topping boyband formed in 1995 and last recorded new material in 2002, but they did reunite for a one-off performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.