2023 MTV EMAs cancelled amid ‘volatility of world events’ after Israel conflict

By Press Association
Stormzy, pictured, as he performs on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy, pictured, as he performs on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) have been cancelled in France amid the “volatility of world events” following the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The annual ceremony, which celebrates music and artists from across the globe, was due to be held at the Paris Nord Villepinte on November 5 before militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel earlier this month.

The event will be now be rescheduled for November next year.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Show – PSD Bank Dome
Hosts Taika Waititi and Rita Ora on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

In a statement, Paramount said: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.

“We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”