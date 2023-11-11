Katy Perry says bond with Vegas crew is for life as she ends residency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katy Perry says bond with Vegas crew is for life as she ends residency

By Press Association
v (Chris Jackson/PA)
v (Chris Jackson/PA)

Katy Perry has said that she is bonded to her crew for “life” after the final Vegas residency show last week.

The American singer began her concert residency, called Play, at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29 2021.

In a Saturday Instagram video, captioned as “the trip is over” by Perry, she was seen clapping for staff and wearing a white and pink dress.

Perry said: “My last question for you. Is did you get what you came for? Did you get what you came for? Are you a better person? After these two years, have you evolved? Are you grateful?

“You lived, you learned, you loved, we created a bond, we have a bond. This bond.. is for life and I’m so glad that I got to see you, know you but for now, it’s been amazing.

“And I’m just wishing you the best on your journey, wherever life takes you.

“Don’t forget your inner child and the play, don’t forget to play, don’t forget that life is fine, don’t forget joy in the midst of all of the other (things).

“We are going to be light bearers, thank you so much for waking us up today.

“We are so grateful, please protect us one last time and give us energy so that we are like a feather.

“We take all of this now and we thank you for this show.”

The video also featured messages from dancers and production assistants who helped create the series of shows.

Set to her hit song Firework, Perry was emotional as she told her fans at the gig: “Thank you for taking me on this journey. I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove.

“When I met her it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up.

“She made me whole and she healed me and she showed me how to play so this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all live life through the eyes of a child we would be free.”

American singer Perry shares three-year-old daughter Daisy with Lord Of The Rings star Orlando Bloom.

Her last Vegas residency gig was reportedly attended by singer Celine Dion as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and actress Cameron Diaz.