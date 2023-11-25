Tiffany Haddish released after ‘driving under the influence’ arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tiffany Haddish released after ‘driving under the influence’ arrest

By Press Association
Tiffany Haddish released after ‘driving under the influence’ arrest (Anthony Behar/PA)
Tiffany Haddish released after ‘driving under the influence’ arrest (Anthony Behar/PA)

US comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has been released after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Girls Trip star, 43, was detained after Beverly Hills police responded to a 5.45am call of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills police told the PA news agency: “After an investigation, we arrested her for DUI (driving under the influence), she was booked and then she was released about an hour ago.”

Thanksgiving Laugh Factory Hollywood
Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood, during its free Thanksgiving meal (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

In the US, someone is booked for charges but they are formally charged by the district attorney closer to their court date – which is generally within a month of being arrested, the spokesperson confirmed.

Haddish will appear at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles at a date that is yet to be decided.

It comes after she performed at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Thursday night for its annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

In January 2022, she was arrested by Peachtree City police and charged with driving under the influence.

Haddish won an Emmy award in 2018 for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series on Saturday Night Live, as well as a Grammy award for best comedy album Black Mitzvah.