Tiffany Haddish released after ‘driving under the influence’ arrest

US comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has been released after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Girls Trip star, 43, was detained after Beverly Hills police responded to a 5.45am call of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills police told the PA news agency: “After an investigation, we arrested her for DUI (driving under the influence), she was booked and then she was released about an hour ago.”

Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood, during its free Thanksgiving meal (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

In the US, someone is booked for charges but they are formally charged by the district attorney closer to their court date – which is generally within a month of being arrested, the spokesperson confirmed.

Haddish will appear at Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles at a date that is yet to be decided.

It comes after she performed at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Thursday night for its annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

In January 2022, she was arrested by Peachtree City police and charged with driving under the influence.

Haddish won an Emmy award in 2018 for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series on Saturday Night Live, as well as a Grammy award for best comedy album Black Mitzvah.