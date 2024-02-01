Firefighters injured in Grenfell blaze settle legal claims for £20m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Firefighters injured in Grenfell blaze settle legal claims for £20m

By Press Association
Seventy-two people died in the Grenfell Tower fire and many more were injured (PA)
Seventy-two people died in the Grenfell Tower fire and many more were injured (PA)

Claims for firefighters injured in the Grenfell Tower disaster have been settled at £20 million, a union has announced.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said some of the 114 firefighters involved had not been able to work again because of “severe trauma” following the blaze in June 2017.

The FBU said they had also suffered personal injury.

Their claims were taken to the High Court, supported by the union and represented by law firm Thompsons.

Defendants included companies that made the tower block’s cladding and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

The blaze was the deadliest in the United Kingdom since the Second World War, resulting in 72 deaths and leaving many residents injured and homeless. The public inquiry into the blaze is expected to publish its final report this year.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “The aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy is a stark reminder of the systemic failings of building safety and government accountability.

“Firefighters, many of whom have been deeply affected by the horrors they witnessed, continue to advocate for those living in unsafe conditions.

“This was a crime of deregulation and negligence – a consequence of private profit being prioritised over public safety. Nearly seven years later, the fight for justice and change goes on.

“The Fire Brigades Union stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the victims and survivors of Grenfell Tower, and with leaseholders and campaign groups across the UK.

Matt Wrack
FBU Matt Wrack said the tragedy was the result of a ‘disregard for human life’ (PA)

“We demand that the Government takes urgent action to ensure such a disaster never recurs, and that there is meaningful accountability for a tragedy borne out of disregard for human life.”

Vincent Reynolds, from the personal injury team at Thompsons who represented the firefighters, said: “The Grenfell Tower fire left an indelible mark on the firefighters who responded to the call. Many bear the psychological scars of that night, struggling with trauma from the harrowing experience.

“Their testimonies reveal the profound personal sacrifice of showing such extraordinary courage in the face of an impossible situation.

“The incident exposed them to unimaginable scenes and sparked a deeper reflection on fire and building safety policy.

“Their experiences on that night and in its aftermath highlight the human element of firefighting, underscoring their commitment to their duty despite the immense risks and emotional toll.

“We hope this settlement brings closure of a sort for these firefighters, although we know that for many, the injuries will last a lifetime.”