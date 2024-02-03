Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk world heavyweight title fight rearranged for May 18

Tyson Fury’s undisputed world heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk has been rearranged for May 18, promoters have announced.

The much-hyped encounter had originally been due to take place in Saudi Arabia later this month but was postponed this week after the Briton suffered a “freak cut” above the eye in training.

A statement from Queensbury Promotions on X, formerly known as Twitter, read: “The undisputed heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled to May 18th in Riyadh.”

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗙𝗨𝗥𝗬-𝗨𝗦𝗬𝗞 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🚨 The Undisputed Heavyweight Championship Fight between @Tyson_Fury and @usykaa has been rescheduled to May 18th in Riyadh.#FuryUsyk | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/4WxCOqGjs3 — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) February 3, 2024

Fury, holder of the WBC belt, required medical attention after suffering the injury during a sparring session.

It is the second time his planned fight with Usyk has been delayed after an initial slot in December failed to materialise.

The winner of the fight, when it eventually takes place, will be crowned as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Ukraine’s Usyk holds the WBO, WBA and IBF titles.