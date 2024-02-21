‘Secretive’ rare turtle found after detective work by British conservationists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Secretive’ rare turtle found after detective work by British conservationists

By Press Association
A Cantor’s giant softshell turtle (Pelochelys cantorii) by the Chandragiri river in Kerala, India (Ayushi Jain/University of Portsmouth/PA)
The first breeding population of an “incredibly rare” turtle has been discovered in India thanks to the detective work of British academics.

A team of conservationists led by the University of Portsmouth used knowledge from local communities to uncover the nesting site of the “secretive” Cantor’s giant softshell turtle (Pelochelys cantorii) which is native to the rivers of south and southeast Asia.

A hatchling Cantor’s giant softshell turtle (Pelochelys cantorii) found in the Chandragiri river in Kerala, India (Ayushi Jain/University of Portsmouth/PA)

The freshwater turtle is classified as critically endangered (CR) on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list of threatened species with its numbers still decreasing.

But now the team has tracked the elusive turtle to the banks of the Chandragiri River in Kerala in southern India.

A University of Portsmouth spokesman said: “Known for its rarity and secretive nature, this species has long been a subject of fascination and concern among conservationists.

“Habitat destruction has made it disappear from much of its environment. They are also heavily harvested by locals for meat and are often killed by fishermen when caught in fishing gear.

“By talking to local villagers, the group were able to systematically document sightings of the turtle and engaged communities in conservation efforts.

“This work led to the first documentation of a female nesting, and the rescue of eggs from flooded nests. The hatchlings were later released into the river.”

Dr Francoise Cabada-Blanco, of the university’s School of Biological Sciences and author of the study published in the journal Oryx, said: “For years, the Cantor turtle’s existence has barely been a murmur against the backdrop of India’s bustling biodiversity, with sightings so scarce that the turtle’s very presence seemed like a ghost from the past.

“Following several unsuccessful attempts at tracking one down using conventional ecological survey methods, we took a different approach by tapping into local knowledge.

“The team were able to engage the community really effectively, so much so that they shared tales of historical sightings, provided leads on current occurrences, and even aided in the live release of individuals accidentally caught as by-catch.”

Ayushi Jai speaking to members of the local community in Kerala (Akshay V Anan/University of Portsmouth/PA)

The team, led by Ayushi Jain from the Zoological Society of London’s Edge of Existence Programme, is now working on setting up a community hatchery and nursery.

She said: “The community’s willingness to engage formed the backbone of our project, allowing us to record not just fleeting glimpses of the turtles but evidence of a reproductive population — a discovery that rewrites the narrative of a species thought to be vanishing from India’s waters.”