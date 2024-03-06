Haitian politicians seek coalition in bid to end gang violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Haitian politicians seek coalition in bid to end gang violence

By Press Association
Gang members pose for a photo in Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)
Haitian politicians are bidding to form a coalition that could lead the country out of the gang violence that has closed the main airport and prevented embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry from returning home.

Haiti remained largely paralysed on Wednesday, with schools and businesses still closed amid heavy gunfire blamed on the gangs that control an estimated 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The country’s two biggest prisons were raided, resulting in the release of more than 4,000 inmates over the weekend.

Mr Henry faces increasing pressure to resign, which would likely trigger a US-supported transition to a new government.

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry cannot get back in to the country (Andrew Kasuku/AP)

One new political alliance involves former rebel leader Guy Philippe and ex-presidential candidate and senator Moise Jean Charles, who told Radio Caraibes on Wednesday that they signed a deal to form a three-person council to lead Haiti.

Mr Philippe, a key figure in the 2004 rebellion that ousted former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, returned to Haiti in November and has been calling for Mr Henry’s resignation.

He spent several years in prison in the US after pleading guilty to a money laundering charge.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to the United Nations was asked on Wednesday whether the United States asked Mr Henry to step down.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield replied that the US has asked Mr Henry to “move forward on a political process that will lead to the establishment of a presidential transitional council that will lead to elections”.

American officials believe it is urgent for Mr Henry to start “the process of bringing normalcy back to the people of Haiti”, she said.

A pedestrian walks past the international airport in Port-au-Prince (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

The prime minister has not made any public comments since gangs began attacking critical infrastructure late last week while he was in Kenya pushing for the UN-backed deployment of a police force from the East African country to help fight the surge in violence in the troubled Caribbean nation.

Before flying to Kenya, Mr Henry was in the South American country of Guyana for a summit held by a regional trade bloc known as Caricom, where Haiti was high on the agenda.

Meanwhile, a Caribbean official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that leaders of Caricom spoke with Mr Henry late on Tuesday and presented several alternatives to end Haiti’s deepening crisis, including his resignation, which he refused.

Mr Henry landed Tuesday in Puerto Rico after he was not allowed to land in the Dominican Republic, after officials closed the airspace around Haiti.

Hector Porcella, director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation, told reporters the plane did not have a required flight plan.

A soldier patrols the outskirts of the international airport (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

Dickon Mitchell, prime minister of the eastern Caribbean island of Grenada, told the AP that regional leaders spoke late on Tuesday with Mr Henry, who did not indicate anything except “that he is trying to get back into Haiti”.

Henry was appointed prime minister with the backing of the international community shortly after the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

As he tried to return to Haiti on Wednesday, heavy gunfire echoed throughout Port-au-Prince as Haitians feared additional attacks led by powerful gang leaders.