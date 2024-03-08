Priory Healthcare admits safety failing linked to death of mental health patient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Priory Healthcare admits safety failing linked to death of mental health patient

By Press Association
Matthew Caseby was left unattended for several minutes before absconding from Priory Hospital Woodbourne in Birmingham (family handout/PA)
Care provider Priory Healthcare has pleaded guilty to a criminal safety failing linked to the death of a patient who was hit by a train after absconding from a mental health hospital.

Personal trainer Matthew Caseby, 23, was able to leave Birmingham’s Priory Hospital Woodbourne after being “inappropriately unattended” for several minutes in September 2020, an inquest jury ruled in 2022.

Priory Healthcare Ltd admitted breaching the 2008 Health and Social Care Act at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, by failing to provide safe care and treatment “resulting in Matthew Caseby and other service users being exposed to a significant risk of avoidable harm”.

A second charge brought under the same legislation was withdrawn.

Priory Healthcare’s barrister, Paul Greaney KC, entered the guilty plea on behalf of the company.

The London-based provider, which was charged after an investigation into the death of Mr Caseby conducted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), now faces an unlimited fine.

Priory Healthcare Ltd admitted the charge at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (PA)

An inquest held in April 2022 was told Mr Caseby was able to leave the hospital, where he was an NHS-funded patient, by climbing over a 2.3-metre high courtyard fence.

The inquest jury, which heard the University of Birmingham graduate should have been under constant observation but was left unattended, reached a conclusion that death “was contributed to by neglect”.

Following the verdict, Birmingham and Solihull senior coroner Louise Hunt urged health chiefs to consider imposing minimum standards for perimeter fences at acute mental health units.

Mr Caseby, who lived in London, was originally detained under the Mental Health Act following reports of a man running on to railway tracks near Oxford five days before his death.

Opening the case against Priory Healthcare at the magistrates’ court hearing, CQC barrister James Marsland said other patients had absconded from the ward on previous occasions.

“There was a courtyard (on the ward) which service users were able to access,” Mr Marsland said. “Part of the perimeter was a fence which at its shortest was 2.3 metres tall.

“The prosecution say that they failed to provide safe care and treatment in that they failed to properly assess the risk.

“The prosecution do not suggest that the defendant is to be sentenced on the basis that it has caused the death of Matthew.”

Sentence in the case is expected to be passed later on Friday.