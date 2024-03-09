Hawaiian officials to accelerate building permit process to help Lahaina rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hawaiian officials to accelerate building permit process to help Lahaina rebuild

By Press Association
Resident minister of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission Reverend Ai Hironaka walks through the grounds of his temple and residence destroyed by the August wildfiref (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
Officials in Hawaii will open a new office next month to speed up the process of obtaining building permits in Maui County to assist in the recovery for Lahaina after last year’s deadly wildfires.

County deputy managing director Keanu Lau Hee told a community meeting in Lahaina that a County Expedited Permitting Centre will open in April.

She said the county had selected a vendor to help review applications.

“If any of you have had the pleasure of filing a permit with the county – we’re not that quick,” she said at the meeting on Wednesday.

Hawaii Wildfires-Rebuilding Lahaina
Damaged property lies scattered in the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfire (Jae C Hong, File/AP)

Hawaii’s four counties, particularly Maui County, are well-known for lengthy permit processing times.

University of Hawaii researchers have found that the state’s median wait time for a construction permit to build a multifamily project in the last five years was 400 days.

The August 8 wildfire destroyed over 2,000 buildings and displaced 4,500 people in Lahaina.

Ms Lau Hee said 87% of those who lost their homes were renters, and the rest were homeowners. To date, 3,800 people are still living in hotels.

The new permitting centre will help private developers build five separate projects, totalling more than 500 housing units.

Ms Lau Hee said the county also wanted to help property owners rebuild after workers finished cleaning toxic debris and utility infrastructure was in place.

She said the county hopes properties will be cleared by early next year.

Hawaii Wildfire Six Months Photo Gallery
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina in August (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

“Our goal is to create opportunities for you folks to start rebuilding on your properties,” she said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is building 169 temporary housing units for displaced residents and is renting 1,300 units from landlords.

Hawaii is building about 450 temporary housing units, including 270 that will be ready by July or August.

The state’s temporary units are expected to be used for three to five years.