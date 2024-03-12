Bodies and suspected ashes recovered from funeral directors as two people bailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bodies and suspected ashes recovered from funeral directors as two people bailed

By Press Association
An investigation is taking place into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull (Dave Higgens/PA)
The bodies of 35 people and the suspected ashes of a number of others have been recovered by police investigating a funeral directors over “concern for care of the deceased”.

Humberside Police said the remains had been removed from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull and taken to the mortuary in the city, following what senior officers have called a “truly horrific incident”.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position have been released on bail, the force said.

Deputy Chief Constable David Marshall told a press conference on Tuesday: “We are continuing to support the families involved through this extremely difficult and distressing time.”

Mr Marshall added: “This has been a truly horrific incident.”

He said families were “understandably distraught” and acknowledged that they had many questions that needed to be answered.

Mr Marshall said it was an “extremely complex and sensitive investigation” and pledged to put the “heartbroken families” at the core of the inquiry.

He said: “Many will be shocked, horrified and retraumatised through grief following the disclosure of the facts of this case this week.”

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin told reporters that more than 120 police officers and staff were now working on the case and more than 1,000 calls had been received from concerned members of the public.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors investigation
Investigations are continuing (Dave Higgens/PA)

Mr McLoughlin said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to speak directly to the families and loved ones affected by this truly terrible set of circumstances.

“My heart goes out to you all and I can only imagine how distressing and upsetting it will be for you and your families. I know that they will want or need much more information than I can give you today.

“But as we progress with the investigation, I want to reassure you that we will provide you updates as soon as we can and I also want to give you a personal commitment that I will do everything possible to give you the answers that you deserve.”

He added: “We have now recovered a total of 35 deceased who have now been respectfully transported to the mortuary in Hull and formal identification procedures are now taking place.

“In addition, we have also recovered a quantity of what we suspect to be human ashes. We are in the process of carefully recovering all of those ashes and taking those to the mortuary.”

Mr McLoughlin said: “I recognise that this is a distressing time for all of those affected and I have no doubt it will have a significant impact across all our local communities and beyond.”

The Assistant Chief Constable said the investigation was at a critical stage and the Humberside force was drawing on support nationally.

He said this “reflects the sheer size and scale of this investigation”.

Officers cordoned off three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors sites after the force received a report on Wednesday of concerns about the “storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased”.

Specialist teams were continuing to work at the Hessle Road site on Tuesday, and also at two others run by the firm in Hull and Beverley.

Since Wednesday, families from Hull and the East Riding have taken to social media to express their concerns over what may have happened to their relatives’ bodies after they were entrusted to Legacy for funerals.

Flowers have been left at the Hessle Road site.