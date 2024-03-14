Bon Jovi announce new album as rock band celebrates 40th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Bon Jovi announce new album as rock band celebrates 40th anniversary

By Press Association
Bon Jovi are marking their 40th anniversary (Ian West/PA)
Bon Jovi have announced a new album as part of the band’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

The rockers will release their 16th studio album, Forever, on June 7, with new single Legendary unveiled on Thursday.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi said: “This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn-up-the-volume, feel-good Bon Jovi.”

The band is best known for crowd-pleasing hits including Livin’ On A Prayer, It’s My Life, You Give Love A Bad Name and Thank You For Loving Me.

The new record includes track titles We Made It Look Easy, Kiss The Bride and Living In Paradise, as well as the new single Legendary.

Earlier in the year, the rock band announced they would commemorate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut with the digital release of Bon Jovi Deluxe Edition.

The band has also announced the release of an exclusive limited edition ruby colour vinyl LP on March 24 and limited edition cassette on April 5.

They are also the subject of a four-part docuseries, titled Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story which features 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the world’s biggest stages.

The series will premiere on Disney+ in the UK on April 26.