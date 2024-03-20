Six arrests after migrants found in lorry trailers stopped travelling to Dover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Six arrests after migrants found in lorry trailers stopped travelling to Dover

By Press Association
Boats used by people thought to be migrants are lifted on to the quayside in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Boats used by people thought to be migrants are lifted on to the quayside in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Six people have been arrested in raids on a suspected smuggling gang accused of bringing migrants from the UK to France in lorries.

The suspects were arrested as part of a National Crime Agency operation, with dawn raids carried out across various addresses in north London on Wednesday.

The men are aged 29 to 51 and are thought to be Moroccan and Algerian nationals, with a 39-year-old man from Algeria alleged to be the ringleader.

Their arrests come after 100 migrants were found in lorry trailers that were intercepted as they travelled to Dover throughout 2023.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard the RNLI Dover Lifeboat
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard the RNLI Dover Lifeboat (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Five other men have been convicted of transporting the migrants, two of whom are due to be sentenced on April 16.

Chris Hill, NCA branch commander, said: “Today’s action signifies a key moment in our ongoing investigation into a network suspected of smuggling people out of the UK in HGVs to evade border controls.

“People smugglers don’t care about the wellbeing of those they transport. They see human beings as commodities and put their lives at risk simply in order to make money.

“The risks to life associated with this criminality is why disrupting the groups responsible for smuggling human beings remains an operational priority for the NCA.”