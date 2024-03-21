Smoking may increase belly fat, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smoking may increase belly fat, study suggests

By Press Association
Smoking may increase abdominal fat – research suggests (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Smokers may have more belly fat – particularly visceral fat – compared to those who do not smoke, research suggests.

Visceral fat is the fat that surrounds the internal organs in the abdomen and is linked to a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and dementia.

It can be hard to see, scientists say, as a person can still have a flat stomach and carry unhealthy amounts of visceral fat, raising the risk of serious illness.

And while smokers tend to have lower body weights than non-smokers, they also have more abdominal visceral fat, they add.

The study, published in the journal Addiction, found that both starting smoking and lifetime smoking may increase visceral fat.

The team, at the University of Copenhagen’s NNF Center for Basic Metabolic Research, looked at data from European ancestry studies involving 1.2 million people who started smoking and over 450,000 lifetime smokers.

They also looked at data from a body fat distribution study, which included over 600,000 people, along with information on their waist-to-hip ratio and waist and hip circumference.

The researchers used a form of statistical analysis called Mendelian randomisation to determine whether smoking causes an increase in abdominal fat using genetic information.

Lead author Dr German D Carrasquilla said: “This study found that starting to smoke and smoking over a lifetime might cause an increase in belly fat, as seen by measurements of waist-to-hip ratio.

“In a further analysis, we also found that the type of fat that increases is more likely the visceral fat, rather than the fat just under the skin.”

He said the influence of smoking on belly fat seems to happen regardless of other factors such as socioeconomic status, alcohol use, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or how much of a risk-taker someone is.

Dr Carrasquilla added: “From a public health point of view, these findings reinforce the importance of large-scale efforts to prevent and reduce smoking in the general population, as this may also help to reduce abdominal visceral fat and all the chronic diseases that are related to it.

“Reducing one major health risk in the population will, indirectly, reduce another major health risk.”

Meanwhile, another study suggests tobacco exposure before birth and beginning smoking during childhood or adolescence is associated with the development of Type 2 diabetes later in life.

The preliminary findings, presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention: Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Scientific Sessions 2024 conference, are based on data from almost 476,000 adults in the UK Biobank, which holds medical and lifestyle records of half a million Britons.

Researchers found those who started smoking in childhood had double the risk of type 2 diabetes compared to those who never smoked, while those who started smoking as adolescents had a 57% higher risk and those who picked up the habit during adulthood had a 33% increased risk.