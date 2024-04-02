Murder probe launched after man shot dead in west London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder probe launched after man shot dead in west London

By Press Association
The scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, west London, after a man was shot dead on Easter Monday (Samuel Montgomery/PA)
A man was shot dead in west London on Easter Monday, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residential address in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, at 10.17pm on Monday.

Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man for a gunshot wound but he died at the scene shortly before 11pm.

The scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, west London, after a man was shot dead on Easter Monday (Samuel Montgomery/PA)
Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am saddened to confirm that another young man has lost his life to violence on the streets of our capital.

“This incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people will have been going out, coming home or driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the half an hour period from 22.13. Did you see a group of people or an altercation? Do you have dashcam footage?

“Detectives are still in the area and I urge anyone with information to approach those officers direct or contact us by phone or online.”

A murder investigation has been launched, with a post-mortem examination scheduled to take place.

No arrests have been made.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.15pm on Monday April 1 to reports of an incident on Comeragh Road, W14.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information but has not yet spoken with police, should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 6709/1APR.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.