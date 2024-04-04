Scientists identify gene variants ‘which increase risk of obesity by six times’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists identify gene variants ‘which increase risk of obesity by six times’

By Press Association
Scientists identify gene variants ‘which increase in risk of obesity by six times’ (Alamy/PA)
Scientists identify gene variants 'which increase in risk of obesity by six times' (Alamy/PA)

Scientists have discovered rare gene differences that could raise the risk of obesity by as much as six times.

Led by Medical Research Council (MRC) researchers, the study identified genetic variants in two genes that have some of the largest impacts on obesity risk discovered to date.

Experts suggest the discovery of rare variants in the BSN and APBA1 genes are some of the first obesity-related genes identified for which the increased risk is not observed until adulthood.

Professor Giles Yeo, study author based at the MRC Metabolic Diseases Unit, said: “We have identified two genes with variants that have the most profound impact on obesity risk at a population level we’ve ever seen, but perhaps more importantly, that the variation in Bassoon is linked to adult-onset and not childhood obesity.

“Thus these findings give us a new appreciation of the relationship between genetics, neurodevelopment and obesity.”

The researchers used data from the UK Biobank and other information to perform whole exome sequencing –  a type of genetic sequencing used to understand what may be causing symptoms or a disease – of body mass index (BMI) in more than 500,000 people.

They found that genetic variants in the gene BSN, also known as Bassoon, can raise the risk of obesity by up to six times.

It was also associated with an increased risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and of type 2 diabetes.

The Bassoon gene variants were found to affect one in 6,500 adults, suggesting they could affect about 10,000 people in the UK.

Professor John Perry, study author and an MRC investigator at the University of Cambridge, said: “These findings represent another example of the power of large-scale human population genetic studies to enhance our understanding of the biological basis of disease.

“The genetic variants we identify in BSN confer some of the largest effects on obesity, type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease observed to date and highlight a new biological mechanism regulating appetite control.”

Obesity is a significant risk factor for other serious diseases, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

However, the genetic reasons why some people are more prone to weight gain are not completely understood.

Unlike the obesity genes identified in previous studies, variants in BSN and APBA1 are not associated with childhood obesity.

This led the researchers to believe they may have uncovered a new biological mechanism for obesity.

Based on published research and their laboratory studies, the scientists suggest age-related neurodegeneration could be affecting appetite control.

For the new study, the researchers worked closely with AstraZeneca to replicate their findings in existing groups using genetic data from people from Pakistan and Mexico.

This is important as the researchers can now apply their findings beyond people of European ancestry.

The findings are published in Nature Genetics.