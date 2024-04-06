2,000 people evacuated after floods break dam in Russian city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2,000 people evacuated after floods break dam in Russian city

By Press Association
People use boats to evacuate after part of a dam burst, causing flooding in Orsk, Russia (Administration of the city of Orenburg Telegram Channel via AP)
People use boats to evacuate after part of a dam burst, causing flooding in Orsk, Russia (Administration of the city of Orenburg Telegram Channel via AP)

Floods caused by rising water levels in the Ural River broke a dam in a city near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, forcing some 2,000 people to evacuate, local authorities have said.

The dam broke in the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, less than 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) north of the border on Friday night, according to Orsk mayor Vasily Kozupitsa.

By Saturday morning, more than 2,400 residential buildings in the city of 200,000 were flooded and electricity was cut off in several areas.

A Russian Emergency Ministry worker carries a dog during an evacuation of local residents after a part of a dam burst causing flooding in Orsk, Russia
A Russian Emergency Ministry worker carries a dog during an evacuation of local residents after part of a dam burst, causing flooding in Orsk (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

Evacuation efforts are still ongoing.

Footage from Orsk showed water covering the streets dotted with one-storey houses.

According to local authorities, the dam could withstand water levels up to 5.5 metres (nearly 18ft).

On Saturday morning, the water level reached about 9.3 metres (30.51ft) and rising, Mr Kozupitsa said.

Authorities also said floods affected other places in the region, located in the Ural Mountains area, causing the evacuation of nearly 4,000 people.

Emergency workers aboard an amphibious vehicle look to evacuate local residents after a part of a dam burst causing flooding in Orsk, Russia
Emergency workers aboard an amphibious vehicle look to evacuate local residents in Orsk (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

It was not clear whether the 2,000 already evacuated in Orsk were included in that number.

The Ural River, about 2,428 kilometres (1,509 miles) long, flows from the southern section of the Urals into the north end of the Caspian Sea, through Russia and Kazakhstan.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe to look into suspected construction safety regulation violations and negligence that could have caused the dam to break.