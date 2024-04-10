Midwives working huge amount of unpaid extra hours – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Midwives working huge amount of unpaid extra hours – survey

By Press Association
Many midwives are considering quitting as they work extra unpaid hours to keep services running, according to a new report (Jeff Moore/PA)
Many midwives are considering quitting as they work extra unpaid hours to keep services running, according to a new report (Jeff Moore/PA)

Many midwives are considering quitting as they work extra unpaid hours to keep services running, according to a new report.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said a survey showed that during one week in March midwives and maternity support workers (MSWs) in England, Scotland and Wales worked 136,834 extra unpaid hours.

The situation was “unsustainable” and “grossly unfair”, said the RCM, adding that its members were now waiting for a pay announcement from the Government, which was due at the start of April.

Three out of five of over 1,500 RCM members surveyed said their workplace was not safely staffed during those seven days in March.

More than four out of five said they worked additional unpaid hours, while in some regions in England this increased to nine out of 10.

The RCM said 97% of respondents in the northeast of England said they had worked additional hours unpaid that week, while 93% of members in London worked extra unpaid hours, describing the figures as “shocking”.

In England alone, RCM members worked an extra 118,181 hours during the week in March, an increase of 18% on the same poll undertaken last year.

RCM General Secretary Gill Walton said: “Across the country, maternity services are only being kept running because midwives and maternity support workers are working beyond their hours.

“What’s even worse is that they aren’t getting paid for those hours. Staff are doing their upmost to plug the gaps, but this situation is unsustainable, and it is not the way we should be delivering maternity services.

“Services can’t continue to run on the goodwill of midwives. Aside from the toll that is taking on our members physical and mental health, they are being further demoralised by governments dragging their feet over giving them a pay rise, which is now overdue.

“The Government have disgracefully left hardworking midwives and MSWs in limbo once again about their pay in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

“We’ve told the Government time and time again that improving pay is one of the crucial levers in retaining staff and right now given the staff retention issues facing the NHS they should be doing all they can to ensure staff are paid fairly.”

Half of respondents said they worked up to five additional hours and over a quarter worked between five and 10 hours unpaid across the week of the survey.

Two thirds of those surveyed said they had considered leaving their job as midwife or MSW in the past year, something the RCM described as a “worrying upward trend”.