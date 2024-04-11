Woman named as victim of stabbing murder

A woman who died following a stabbing in Westminster has been named as detectives continue to appeal for information.

A murder investigation was launched after police forced entry to a property in Stanhope Place, Bayswater at approximately 8.30am on Monday April 8.

The body of a 27-year-old woman was found inside the address suffering stab injuries.

While formal identification awaits, next of kin have been informed and we can confirm the deceased is Kamonnan Thiamphanit, who was known to her friends as Angela, who lived at the address.

Police at the scene (Wiliam Warnes/PA)

A post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday April 10 found the cause of death was sharp force trauma.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton, who leads the investigation, said: “My team continues to work tirelessly to piece together the events that led to Kamonnan’s murder.

“I would like to thank local residents for their patience while we have gone about our work at the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us, no matter how insignificant you think that may be, to come forward and speak to us.

“Kamonnan’s family and friends have been devastated by this murder and we must ensure whoever is responsible is held to account.”

There has been no arrest and inquiries continue.