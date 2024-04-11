Lufthansa and cabin crew union reach deal in last of German aviation disputes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lufthansa and cabin crew union reach deal in last of German aviation disputes

By Press Association
The UFO union would put the deal to a ballot of its members (Matthias Schrader/AP)
The UFO union would put the deal to a ballot of its members (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Lufthansa and a union representing cabin crew have reached a pay deal, concluding the last of several major disputes that have led to recent strikes at Germany’s biggest airline and in the country’s wider aviation sector.

The UFO union said nearly 19,000 cabin crew would get a pay rise effectively totalling 17.4% in three stages under the three-year deal, plus a one-time payment of 3,000 euros (£2,567) per person to offset inflation. Some bonuses would also be increased.

The union, which originally sought a 15% increase over an 18-month period, would put the deal to a ballot of its members. Its deal with Lufthansa did not include staff at two company subsidiaries, Cityline and Discover, where talks were ongoing.

A Lufthansa Airbus A320 plane
Cabin crew would also receive a one-time payment of 3,000 euros per person, the union said (Steve Parsons/PA)

Last month, the Ver.di union secured a pay raise totalling an average 12.5% over two years for some 25,000 Lufthansa ground staff following an arbitration process. There would be bigger raises for some lower earners.

Earlier this week, a separate dispute involving security staff at most major German airports and their employers was resolved. This deal, also reached after arbitration, foresaw raises totalling 13.1% to 15.1% over 15 months.

All three disputes led to strikes in recent months that caused widespread flight cancellations.

The disruption was compounded by lengthy strikes caused by a simultaneous dispute between Germany’s main railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, and a union representing many of its train drivers.

This was resolved last month with a deal that would see the working week of drivers and some other personnel reduced from 38 hours to 35 by 2029 without having their pay cut. They would also have an option to work longer for more money.