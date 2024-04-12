Tiger Woods faces fight to make Masters cut as Max Homa takes outright lead

Tiger Woods was battling to make a record 24th consecutive cut in the Masters on another windswept day at Augusta National.

Woods was one of 27 players unable to complete their first rounds on Thursday following a lengthy weather delay, the 15-time major winner covering his first 13 holes in one under par.

Play resumed at 0750 local time (1250BST) on Friday and Woods bogeyed the 14th following a clumsy chip from short of the green before scrambling for par on the 15th after another misjudged approach.

Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt on the second hole during the second round of the 88th Masters (Ashley Landis/AP)

Woods then left birdie putts on the 16th and 17th short of the hole before dropping a shot on the last after failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

That gave the 48-year-old an opening 73 and just 49 minutes to rest, refuel or practise before he got his second round got under way with two pars and a birdie on the third.

Woods bogeyed the par-three fourth after missing the green with his approach and dropped another shot on the fifth after finding a bunker off the tee but made amends in style by chipping in for birdie on the sixth.

Tiger Woods gets back to one over par with chip-in birdie on No. 6. #themasters pic.twitter.com/h4G5CrbgdJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2024

A rollercoaster round continued with a bogey on the seventh and a birdie on the par-five eighth, followed by just a third par of the round on the ninth after hitting his approach into the spectators right of the green.

At one over par Woods was two shots inside the early projected cut line, while playing partner Max Homa found himself in the outright lead after an early stumble from Bryson DeChambeau.

Homa, who had birdied the 16th and 17th on his way to completing an opening 67, birdied the second and fourth in round two to improve to seven under par, with DeChambeau following three pars with a bogey on the fourth.

Max Homa watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 88th Masters (George Walker IV/AP)

Former champion Jordan Spieth was heading for just his second missed cut in 11 Masters appearances after running up a quadruple-bogey nine on the 15th.

Spieth hit his third shot long, chipped back across the green into the water and, after taking a penalty drop, hit his sixth shot over the green once more.

From there the 2015 winner three-putted and, after eventually signing for an opening 79, remained seven over par midway through his second round.

Open champion Brian Harman had fared even worse, dropping seven shots in the last three holes to post an opening 81.