Asylum seeker accused of murder told police he would have killed ‘thousands’

A Moroccan asylum seeker on trial for knifing a pensioner to death in the street and attempting to murder a Christian convert told police he would have killed “thousands” if he had a rifle, jurors heard.

Ahmed Alid, 45, was being questioned over the death of Terence Carney, a stranger whom he allegedly stabbed in Hartlepool town centre, eight days after the Hamas attacks on Israel.

He had first allegedly stabbed housemate Javed Nouri, 31, who was also an asylum seeker and who had converted to Christianity, before Alid fled into the street from their shared accommodation in Wharton Terrace.

After his arrest, Alid was taken to Middlesbrough Police Station, Teesside Crown Court has heard.

The Home Office-approved asylum seekers’ property in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Counter Terror Policing/PA)

The prosecution has said Alid was motivated by “revenge” for Israel killing Palestinians.

Asked about the initial attack on Mr Nouri, Alid said in Arabic: “I swear to almighty Allah, if I had a heavy weapon, this would be thousands because they had killed innocent children.

“I swear to almighty Allah, if I had a Kalashnikov, I will use it to kill them to the last bullet, today before tomorrow.”

Using an interpreter, Alid confirmed he was responsible for stabbing Mr Carney and Mr Nouri.

He also said if there was no ceasefire in Israel and Gaza “there will be a flood of innocent victims here in Britain”.

Alid, who spoke with a stammer during the police interview, also said: “There will be a big explosion in the UK because they killed innocent children.”

A video recording of the police interview showed Alid become angry towards the interpreter and insult him shortly before detectives called the proceedings to a halt.

The jury has heard that two female detectives questioning him were assaulted after one of them tried to get between Alid and the interpreter when she became concerned about the defendant’s manner.

At 8.30pm on October 15, around 15 hours after the alleged murder, custody nurse Rachel Setchell examined Alid and determined by speaking to him that he was calm and orientated – and so was fit to be interviewed and detained.

John Eldidge KC, defending, asked if she was aware that custody officers had observed him pacing around his cell barefoot, and mumbling to himself in Arabic.

She said she was not aware.

Alid denies murder, attempted murder and two counts of assault.

The trial continues.