Winding-up petition against Southend United adjourned for four weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Winding-up petition against Southend United adjourned for four weeks

By Press Association
Southend United’s Roots Hall ground (Chris Radburn/PA)
Southend United’s Roots Hall ground (Chris Radburn/PA)

A winding-up petition issued against Southend United Football Club in the High Court has been adjourned for four weeks.

Legal firm Stewarts Law LLP filed the petition in February over unpaid bills, after representing the club in previous court disputes with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The club’s chairman Ron Martin asked for the petition to be adjourned for four weeks to allow its sale to a consortium to be completed, which would allow the money to be paid.

In a two-minute hearing on Wednesday, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton adjourned the case until May 15.

Barristers representing Stewarts and two of the club’s creditors told the judge they agreed to the adjournment.

Southend United
Southend United play in the National League (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Australian businessman Justin Rees, who leads the consortium, was also at the hearing.

In an earlier hearing on Monday, Judge Burton approved a validation order allowing the club to continue trading.

She said that while funding was available, creditors could not be paid due to the club’s bank account being frozen after the issuing of the petition.

She added that it is hoped the sale of the club will be “concluded during the course of May” and that it “must continue to trade”.

The club’s first team competes in the National League, the fifth tier of English men’s football.

Formed in 1906, it has previously been managed by England’s 1966 World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore and ex-England defender Sol Campbell.

The team, known as the Shrimpers, was relegated from the English Football League for the first time in 101 years in 2021 and has been issued with a number of winding-up petitions over unpaid tax in recent years by HMRC.

It avoided being wound up in the High Court in October last year after paying off a £275,000 debt, following the agreement to sell the club to the consortium.