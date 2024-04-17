2024 Latin Grammys will return home to Miami after controversial move to Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2024 Latin Grammys will return home to Miami after controversial move to Spain

By Press Association
Karol G with the award for best musica urbana album for Manana Sera Bonito during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The 2024 Latin Grammys will return to Miami – where the Latin Recording Academy has its headquarters.

The 25th annual event will air live from the Kaseya Centre on November 14.

Nominations will be announced on September 17.

Last year’s ceremony was held in Sevilla, Spain – the first time the show was broadcast internationally – the result of a nearly 19 million-euro deal between the government of Andalusia and the Latin Recording Academy and efforts to further the award show’s global reach.

“International growth is consistent with our mission,” Latin Recording Academy chief executive Manuel Abud said at the time.

“We have members from more than 40 countries, and we’ve always celebrated music in the Spanish language and the Portuguese language. Now, the only thing that is changing is that we’re taking the celebration to another place, which will ultimately expand our global reach even further.”

The decision was met with some controversy, with some criticising the Latin Grammys’ decision to move the show to the European country that colonised much of Latin America.

However, the decision to move the award show to Spain perfectly aligned with the country’s attempt to further grow music tourism – now home to some of the biggest destination music festivals.

The award show regularly celebrates artists who are not Latinx but perform in Spanish or Portuguese.

An example is Spanish singer Rosalia, who is Hispanic but not Latina, and who in 2022 became the first woman to win album of the year at the award show twice.

In a statement, Mr Abud said the decision to move the show back to Miami reflects the city’s position as “the epicentre of Latin entertainment”.

“We are grateful for the community support and enthusiasm we have received.”