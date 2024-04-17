Briton living in Dubai says floods are ‘crazy’ as torrential rain hits region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Briton living in Dubai says floods are ‘crazy’ as torrential rain hits region

By Press Association
Jake McCulloch (left) described seeing cars ‘fully submerged’ in water after storms caused heavy flooding to the region (Jake McCulloch/PA)
Jake McCulloch (left) described seeing cars ‘fully submerged’ in water after storms caused heavy flooding to the region (Jake McCulloch/PA)

A British man who relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said the flooding in the region has been “crazy” as he described seeing cars “fully submerged” in water.

Jake McCulloch, 24, who moved from Maldon in Essex to Dubai in November, said he “hasn’t seen anything like” the “torrential” rain and flooding experience in recent days.

Mr McCulloch, who works in finance, said he had to wade through knee-deep water to get to his car on Tuesday to drive to his office at Dubai Marina.

“It’s been absolutely crazy, I’ve haven’t really ever seen anything like it,” Mr McCulloch told the PA news agency.

Dubai floods
Flooding in Dubai (Jake McCulloch/PA)

“There’s cars fully submerged under the water, I’m talking up to the roof.

“Driving back today, I’ve seen around 50 cars on the side of the road that are just completely written off.”

The downpour began late on Monday and by the end of Tuesday, more than 142mm (5.6in) of rainfall had soaked the desert city over 24 hours. In an average year 94.7mm (3.73in) of rain is recorded at Dubai International Airport on the Persian Gulf coast.

The State-run WAM news agency said it was “a historic weather event” that surpassed “anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949”.

Mr McCulloch, who lives on the third floor of a four-storey apartment block in the Jumeirah Village Triangle, said most of the apartments in the building are leaking or flooded.

Dubai floods
A flooded car park in Dubai (Jake McCulloch/PA)

“Our neighbours had their ceiling fall through and my roommate’s bedroom was leaking through the door seals and the ceiling, and his whole room was probably an inch underwater,” he said.

“In the basement and outside my apartment (the water) is over two-and-a-half metres deep – everything is flooded.”

Mr McCulloch said Tuesday had been the worst day, with “nonstop” rainfall and storms.

“It went from cloudy to, within half an hour, 45 minutes, to complete blackout with torrential rain and storms all through the night,” he said.

“We had a complete power outage (on Tuesday) for about five hours. We didn’t have any power, any air con, so we were in the dark for a good few hours.

Dubai floods
Flooding in Dubai (Jake McCulloch/PA)

“At the start, I was quite shocked and I didn’t think it was going to get as bad as it did.

“As the water started coming up to my apartment entrance, everyone was panicking.”

Mr McCulloch said he went to his building’s basement when it was “half full” of water and “chest deep” to help residents remove items from their vehicles.

“We were moving cars, getting baby stuff out for people, a lot of people were very stressed,” he said.

“You could see they were scared and a lot of people had to move out last night and go elsewhere.”