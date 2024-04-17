Single ticket wins £5.2 million lottery jackpot

One ticket-holder has scooped Wednesday’s £5.2 million top lottery prize.

They matched all six main numbers to win £5,281,290, while another Lotto player matched five numbers and the bonus ball to collect £1 million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “This lucky winner joins the five millionaires made on Lotto last week, after two lucky players matched five main numbers and the bonus ball to each win £1 million in the draw on Wednesday April 10, followed by three lucky players who scooped the same prize in the draw on Saturday April 13.

Mr Carter advised players to check their tickets and call The National Lottery to claim the jackpot prize.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Lotto draw now stands at £3.8 million.

The winning numbers were 11, 26, 28, 31, 35, 39 and the bonus number was 40.

Set of balls 3 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Further down the prize table, 38 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

Meanwhile, a single ticket-holder won £350,000 by matching all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, and four players matched four numbers in the draw to claim £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were: 07, 16, 29, 32, 35 and the Thunderball number was 01.

No players took the top prize of £500,000 by matching five numbers plus the Thunderball, however there was one winner of the second largest prize of £5,000 for matching five numbers.