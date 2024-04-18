Russia reports downing five Ukrainian military balloons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia reports downing five Ukrainian military balloons

By Press Association
Firefighters work on a building that was partially destroyed after a Russian bombardment in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)
Russian air defences downed what authorities described as five Ukrainian balloons overnight, the defence ministry in Moscow has said.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials have provided details about the balloons, which Moscow authorities and media have reported on the battlefield in recent weeks.

Ukraine’s military has been driving innovation since the war began in February 2022, notably adapting drones for wide use against the bigger Kremlin forces.

Russia Ukraine War
According to Russian news reports, the Ukrainian balloons are equipped with a GPS module and carry explosives.

They reportedly are harder to detect and could carry a bigger payload than more common small drones.

It is not clear if they are helium or hot air or another type of balloon.

The balloons aren’t able to manoeuvre in the air.

The GPS module is likely used to co-ordinate the release of explosives if the balloon floats over a specific area, with the aim of sowing panic on the ground and distracting Russian air defence assets.

Three Ukrainian balloons and one drone were downed over the Voronezh region, which borders the Moscow-occupied Luhansk region of Ukraine, and two balloons were intercepted in the Belgorod region of Russia next to Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference at the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania during the Three Seas Initiative Summit and Business Forum in Vilnius, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to European Union leaders for more air defence equipment (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

As well as the balloons, Russia claimed it intercepted two Ukrainian tactical missiles, 19 rockets fired from multiple rocket launchers and 16 drones during the night.

The defence ministry also said that three drones were destroyed over the Rostov region, both in southern Russia.

Balloons brought down by Russian air defences earlier this week in the Lipetsk and Kursk regions carried mortar mines, Russian news reports said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is encountering difficulties on the battlefield against a bigger and better-equipped army as key Western military support for Kyiv has tapered off.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to European Union leaders for more air defence equipment on Wednesday, and foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy on Thursday that “the one and the only issue on my agenda here … is air defence”.