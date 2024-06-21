ASAP Rocky offers new music update at debut Paris Fashion Week show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

ASAP Rocky offers new music update at debut Paris Fashion Week show

By Press Association
ASAP Rocky accepts applause after the American Sabotage spring summer collection show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
ASAP Rocky accepts applause after the American Sabotage spring summer collection show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

ASAP Rocky announced the release date of his much-anticipated new album during the debut of his AWGE runway collection American Sabotage at Paris Fashion Week.

The US rapper brought his zeitgeisty style to the global stage before announcing his new music, titled Don’t Be Dumb, is set for release on August 30 – six years after his last album release.

The phrase Don’t Be Dumb was emblazoned on several of the fashion pieces, including a vest which appeared to be made out of plastic.

Music superstar Rihanna, who shares two sons with Rocky, was among those sitting on the front row.

The Barbadian singer was spotted filming the debut fashion collection with her phone during the catwalk show, which featured a variety of distressed clothing, layers of bandana, balaclavas and cargos.

Hip-hop star, fashion mogul and two-time Grammy nominee Rocky appeared at the end of the show wearing sunglasses and appearing to ask the attendees to cheer louder.

A notice appeared at the end of the live broadcast of the show, which read: “Don’t Be Dumb, ASAP Rocky, pre-order available now.”

The musician first teased the fashion line at Rolling Loud festival in 2023, wearing a bulletproof vest decorated with the Don’t Be Dumb phrase which was the rumoured title of his forthcoming fourth album.

France Men’s Fashion S/S American Sabotage
ASAP Rocky on the catwalk at the fashion show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Rocky described the fashion show as “political satire” to GQ magazine, a phrase which was emblazoned on a T-shirt in the collection.

It comes months before Rocky is set to face a criminal trial in Los Angeles, after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a former friend and collaborator before allegedly firing it in his direction outside a Hollywood hotel in November 2021.