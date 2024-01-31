Bank of England expected to keep interest rates the same

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bank of England expected to keep interest rates the same

By Press Association
The Bank of England is expected to leave UK interest rates unchanged on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Bank of England is expected to leave UK interest rates unchanged on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Bank of England is expected to leave UK interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but how soon it can begin cutting borrowing costs will be in sharp focus as the country balances on the cusp of a recession.

Decision-makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are widely expected to keep interest rates at 5.25% for the fourth time in a row.

It comes as cost-of-living pressures have eased sharply in recent months, despite official figures showing a surprise increase in the rate of UK inflation from 3.9% in November to 4% in December.

Experts said the MPC could use Thursday’s announcement to hint at the possibility of interest rates being cut later this year.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

It would bring some relief to businesses and household borrowers who have seen costs go up steadily from lows of 0.1% at the end of 2021 to the highest rate for nearly 16 years.

UK economic growth has also stagnated amid tighter lending conditions, and official figures released in February could reveal the country dipped into a technical recession at the end of last year, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Allan Monks, a UK economist for JP Morgan, said it is widely expected that rates will be kept the same on Thursday, but that the Bank will “almost certainly make a dovish pivot that puts future easing higher up on the agenda than before”.

“The Bank of England’s updated narrative is likely to be that clear progress is being made on inflation, but that it is too early to declare victory and therefore caution must be exercised when thinking about when and how quickly policy can be normalised,” he said.

Bank of England stability report
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England (Hannah McKay/PA)

Sanjay Raja, a senior economist for Deutsche Bank, said he thinks it could be a unanimous vote on the nine-person committee to keep rates at 5.25%.

But there could be a “subtle but important shift” in the Bank’s outlook for future rate cuts, although policymakers are likely to retain their cautious stance of keeping borrowing costs higher for long enough to get inflation under control, he said.

Mr Raja also said there is likely to be a big change in the MPC’s projections for inflation returning to its 2% target, which could be achieved about 18 months earlier than previously forecast.

The MPC could begin lowering interest rates as early as May, he estimated. 

The Bank will publish its latest Monetary Policy Report at the same time as the rates decision, where its outlook for inflation and economic growth will be in sharp focus.

Meanwhile, the US’s central bank, the Federal Reserve, will announce its decision on the country’s interest rates on Wednesday evening.