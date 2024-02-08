Senior Treasury minister falters over questions on rising debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Senior Treasury minister falters over questions on rising debt

By Press Association
Laura Trott (Jeff Moore/PA)
Laura Trott (Jeff Moore/PA)

A senior Treasury minister appeared to struggle with questions on the rise in debt as a share of GDP as she defended the Government’s tax-cutting ambitions.

Laura Trott said she had “different figures” when she was presented with the latest official projections from the fiscal watchdog, which suggest an increase over the next five years.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury was challenged after claiming debt was falling as a share of GDP, contradicting November’s economic outlook.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has said debt is forecast to climb as a percentage of national income from 89% in 2023/24 to 92.8% in 2028/29.

Ms Trott had faced questions about hints from senior Tory figures over recent months of a possible pre-election giveaway in the spring Budget.

Asked why the Government was discussing tax cuts while one of Rishi Sunak’s five key priorities, reducing debt, was not being met, she said: “The central pledge is one of our fiscal rules which is that that needs to be falling over the five-year fiscal forecast as a percentage of GDP, which it is.”

Presenter Evan Davis interjected, telling her it is set to be “higher in five years than now” and pointing to the latest projections.

After a pause, Ms Trott appeared to start saying “I’m not sure”, to which Davis replied: “This is really basic… I’m amazed that you don’t know that debt is rising.”

The minister said: “I think I need to have the figures. I’ve got different figures which… I think we just need to… yeah.” She did not specify which figures she meant.

Earlier in the programme Ms Trott had attacked Labour over its now-abandoned pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green projects, which the Conservatives have used to accuse the Opposition of having a weak grasp of the public finances.

Responding to Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement, in which he said the spending pledge would be have to be scaled back if Labour wins power due to the Tories having presided over a “very broken economy”, she said: “I mean, it is extraordinary. If you just look at this one thing, this is their key economic policy and they can’t even agree on this… Rachel Reeves has not been able to say the £28 billion.

“Literally two days ago, I think, Keir Starmer was saying it’s absolutely necessary… so this has just been a total mess, the likes of which I don’t think we’ve seen for a number of years.”

Labour said it was “terrifying” that people unaware of “the basic facts” are in charge of the country’s finances.

Ms Trott’s opposite number, Darren Jones, said: “The Tories have crashed the economy and doubled the national debt over the last decade. This evening we discover that Laura Trott, Jeremy Hunt’s number two, doesn’t even know the basic facts of her job.

“It’s terrifying to think these people are not just in charge of the country’s finances but still think they can lecture anyone else.”