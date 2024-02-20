Scots are travelling to India for dental treatment, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scots are travelling to India for dental treatment, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned people are travelling abroad to access dental treatment (Rui Vieira/PA)
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned people are travelling abroad to access dental treatment (Rui Vieira/PA)

Trouble accessing an NHS dentist in Scotland has seen Scots travel to countries like India for treatment, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

MSP Willie Rennie has accused Scottish ministers of “excruciating neglect” as he claims more than 300 constituents have come forward about their concerns in a number of days.

He said one constituent said that they had resorted to “DIY dentistry” with tools purchased on Amazon after being on an NHS waiting list for four years.

Other respondents referenced travelling abroad, with one saying they now see a dentist in Goa, India and another travelling to Turkey for check-ups and treatment after their local practice closed.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats will lead a debate in Holyrood on Wednesday on the crisis in the dentistry sector.

Mr Rennie said other respondents highlighted the expensive cost of private treatment, spending almost £400 on x-rays, two fillings and cleaning.

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ahead of the parliamentary debate, Mr Rennie said: “These devastating stories expose the SNP’s excruciating neglect of NHS dentistry.

“No matter how much pain you are in, seeing a dentist in Scotland is harder than ever before.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have long campaigned for toothcare to be universally accessible, just like any kind of healthcare.”

He added: “If the SNP keep refusing to listen, NHS dentistry could vanish from Scotland.

“This time, I sincerely hope that the Government does the right thing and backs our motion which would see ministers rewrite their failed NHS recovery plan to prioritise workforce planning and boost the number of dentists taking on NHS patients.

“That is how we will enable everyone to be seen and guarantee comprehensive treatment at the point of need in every community.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.

Charlotte Waite, director of British Dental Association Scotland, said: “The crisis in this service has seen desperate patients take matters into their own hands, or head overseas for care that should be available in their own communities.”

“The Scottish Government unveiled some reforms back in November. Time will tell if it’s enough to turn the tide, so those who want and need NHS care can secure it.”