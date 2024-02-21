Waiting to cut rates risks ‘hard landing’ for UK economy, says Bank policymaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Waiting to cut rates risks ‘hard landing’ for UK economy, says Bank policymaker

By Press Association
Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra has cautioned that holding off from cutting interest rates until inflation falls further could risk leaving the economy with a ‘hard landing’ (PA)
Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra has cautioned that holding off from cutting interest rates until inflation falls further could risk leaving the economy with a “hard landing”.

Ms Dhingra – who was out-voted in calling for rates to be cut from 5.25% to 5% earlier this month – said that while the path of easing inflation was unlikely to be smooth, “it looks to be clearly downwards”.

In a speech at an event hosted by MNI Connect, she said: “Waiting for lagging indicators of domestic relative price growth to fall sharply before reducing rates comes with a cost of forgone improvements in living standards and a risk of lowering supply capacity for the future.”

Treasury Select Committee
Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra voted to cut rates to 5% earlier this month (PA)

She said that UK consumption had still not recovered to levels seen before the pandemic, unlike in the US and eurozone, adding that the impact of the recent run of 14 rate hikes in a row would still continue to be felt for some time.

Ms Dhingra said: “The restrictive stance of monetary policy is expected to continue weighing on economic growth and living standards for more time, even if moderation starts now.

“In my view, the evidence to err on the side of overtightening is not compelling as it often comes with hard landings and scarring of supply capacity.”

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee held rates at 5.25% in February, but it was a split vote, with Ms Dhingra voting for a cut and two policymakers calling for a rise.

The majority of the committee were still concerned over wage growth and services prices and whether they were slowing enough to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

Ms Dhingra said: “The path of inflation is unlikely to be smooth, but it looks to be clearly downwards and in line with disinflation in other advanced economies owing to some of the common global shocks that have occurred.”

She added that weak economic output would likely slow inflation further.

Figures last week revealed that the UK fell into recession at the end of 2023 after two quarters in a row of falling output.

Ms Dhingra said there were signs that the economy is already turning a corner, echoing comments made recently by Bank governor Andrew Bailey.

She said more recent economic indicators “provide some reassurance that the contraction last quarter isn’t signalling a rapid and imminent deterioration in the demand outlook”.

But she said: “Overall, the outlook for demand remains weak and less resilient than previously assumed.

“This further reduces prospects of embedded persistence and raises the downside risks to living standards from keeping policy tight.”