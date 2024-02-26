Yousaf has not read school violence report, but says government ‘very sincere’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf has not read school violence report, but says government ‘very sincere’

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf was campaigning in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf was campaigning in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Humza Yousaf says he has not read a union’s report on violence in Scottish schools, but said the government is “very sincere” about tackling the problem.

Opposition parties hit out at Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth at the weekend after she admitted she had not read the teaching union’s report on teacher assaults.

In the Educational Institute for Scotland (EIS) report, a third of the 800 teachers surveyed in Aberdeen said they had been attacked in their classrooms.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Ms Gilruth said she had not looked at the specifics from the research conducted in Aberdeen because it would be a matter for the local authority.

On Monday, the First Minister was asked about the issue as he campaigned in Glasgow

He told journalists: “Jenny has not only convened a number of summits on school violence, she has met with the EIS on a number of occasions.

“As a former teacher herself Jenny knows this issue inside out, has taken proactive action to make sure she is addressing the issue of violence in schools.

“She is very sincere, we as a government are very sincere, about tackling the issue of violence in schools.

“I know it’s a very emotive subject, understandably so. What we want to try to do is make sure we get that absolute balance right where we are eliminating violence in schools and making sure we are doing what we can to support pupils as well as support the teaching staff who do an incredible job.”

Humza Yousaf visit
Opposition parties hit out at Jenny Gilruth (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked if he would expect the Education Secretary to have read reports on violence in schools, he said: “First and foremost Jenny was previously a teacher, has in the role engaged with a number of teachers, engaged with the EIS, read numerous reports, hosted violence in schools summits, and is taking the issue exceptionally seriously.”

Asked if he had read the report himself, the First Minister said: “I haven’t read personally the report in question, here.

“Of course Jenny Gilruth, I and others will make sure we continue to engage with the EIS.”

On Sunday, the Conservatives’ Liam Kerr said it was “disgraceful” that Ms Gilruth had not read the report, while Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said she was “ignoring” concerns from teachers.