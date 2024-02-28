Half of parents do not think toilet training is solely their job – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Half of parents do not think toilet training is solely their job – poll

By Press Association
Many teachers in Reception say they are helping children who are not developmentally ready (PA)
Many teachers in Reception say they are helping children who are not developmentally ready (PA)

Half of parents do not think toilet training is solely their responsibility, a survey suggests.

Teachers are having to spend 2.5 hours of their day, on average, helping children who are not developmentally ready for Reception, according to a report by early years charity Kindred2.

More than 1,000 staff in primary schools and 1,000 parents of Reception age children in England and Wales were surveyed by Savanta for Kindred2.

The online poll of school staff, carried out in October and November 2023, suggests that 50% of them believe issues with school readiness are worse than in September 2022.

School staff reported that 39% of children in Reception struggle to hold a pencil, 37% are unable to dress independently, 25% do not have basic language skills and 24% are not toilet trained.

Primary school staff also reported that 28% of children in Reception “incorrectly use books” – for example, they swipe or tap them as if using an electronic device.

One teacher said: “I feel like we’re not teaching as much in the first year now as we used to – it’s more babysitting… teaching them basic skills…It’s like being the parent for them. You know, what they should have done at home.”

The study found that parents and teachers hold different views on school readiness – with 91% of parents reporting that their child was ready for school when they entered Reception.

The online survey of parents, carried out in October 2023, suggests that 50% of parents think some of the responsibility for toilet training lies elsewhere – including with schools.

More than two in three (69%) of school staff think parents need more guidance about what is expected of children at this age.

The report found that parents and teachers agree that there are a number of factors that are contributing to the lack of school readiness – including screen time and cost-of-living pressures.

Felicity Gillespie, director of Kindred2, said: “The shocking findings in this year’s report should be a watershed moment for schools and parents because we know that children who are behind before they begin Reception are more likely to struggle throughout life.”

She added: “If teachers are still having to spend on average 2.5 hours of their day helping children who are developmentally behind before they begin their school-based education, every child misses out.

“Better, earlier information and a national conversation about whose job it really is to get children off to the best start is needed now.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “It’s concerning that more children appear to be starting primary school without the basic life skills they need.

“Early years education plays a crucial role in children’s development and has a real bearing on their readiness to start school. It’s therefore vital that all children have the opportunity to access high-quality education from a young age.

“As this survey states, the rising cost of living is not conducive to this aim. Where families are only able to access limited free childcare, children are more likely to miss out on vital early years learning.

“There needs to be investment in early years education to ensure the sector has the capacity to provide all children with the best possible start to their education, and that families have the support they need to access these settings.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “We recognise that children’s early years are crucial – which is why we are providing a package of training, qualifications and expert guidance for early years workers, which includes support for them to improve children’s speech, language and communication skills.

“Parents can also access support to help with their child’s development via the Government’s Family Hubs and Start for Life programme. This is part of our £300 million investment to transform services for parents, carers, babies and children in 75 local authority areas across England.”