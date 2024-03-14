Tory MP Sir Charles Walker backtracks on suggestions of a May general election

Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker has backtracked on suggestions of a potential May general election.

In an interview with Channel 4’s political editor which aired on Wednesday, Sir Charles suggested Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might feel he has to “go early rather than allow this psychodrama to continue”.

Sir Charles told MPs he wanted to “clear his name” and said he is rolling up his sleeves for a November campaign.

Speaking in the Commons, the MP for Broxbourne said: “I need to clear my name. I strode across to Victoria Park yesterday to put my boot into my miserabilist colleagues demanding an early general election.

Sir Charles Walker told MPs he wanted to ‘clear his name’ and said he is rolling up his sleeves for a November campaign (Richard Townshend/PA)

“And I said to Gary Gibbon, with incomes rising, inflation falling, the economy growing, the plan working, why May 2? I am rolling up my sleeves to man the ramparts in November.”

Sir Charles told Mr Gibbon in an interview: “A few people in the Conservative Party, parliamentary party, are trying to make the Prime Minister’s life as difficult as possible.

“I mean if it gets too serious, I suspect the Prime Minister will call a general election for May 2.”

He added: “He may feel he’s got no other option, that the Conservative Party is unleadable and that for the sake of the nation, it’s better to go early than allow this psychodrama to continue.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said she was pleased Sir Charles had “set that record straight”.

During business questions, Labour’s shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell said: “The truth is that the Conservatives cannot implement their own legislative programme. They have lost control.

“As the Member for Broxbourne (Sir Charles Walker) said last night: ‘the Conservative Party is unleadable and… for the sake of the nation, it’s better to go early than allow this psychodrama to continue.’

“He’s right, isn’t he?”

After insisting it was Labour and not the Tories who were a “zombie” political party, Ms Mordaunt said: “It is often tempting to refer to the Leader of the Opposition as the Knight of the Living Dead, and in stark contrast I commend the always energetic and vibrant stance taken by the Member for Broxbourne (Sir Charles Walker).

“I think the point he was making in that interview was that the plan is working.”