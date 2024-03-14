Tory MP Sir Charles Walker backtracks on suggestions of a May general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MP Sir Charles Walker backtracks on suggestions of a May general election

By Press Association
Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker has backtracked on comments of a potential May general election and that the Conservative Party is ‘unleadable’ (Jessica Taylor/PA Images)
Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker has backtracked on suggestions of a potential May general election.

In an interview with Channel 4’s political editor which aired on Wednesday, Sir Charles suggested Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might feel he has to “go early rather than allow this psychodrama to continue”.

Sir Charles told MPs he wanted to “clear his name” and said he is rolling up his sleeves for a November campaign.

Speaking in the Commons, the MP for Broxbourne said: “I need to clear my name. I strode across to Victoria Park yesterday to put my boot into my miserabilist colleagues demanding an early general election.

Sir Charles Walker
Sir Charles Walker told MPs he wanted to ‘clear his name’ and said he is rolling up his sleeves for a November campaign (Richard Townshend/PA)

“And I said to Gary Gibbon, with incomes rising, inflation falling, the economy growing, the plan working, why May 2? I am rolling up my sleeves to man the ramparts in November.”

Sir Charles told Mr Gibbon in an interview: “A few people in the Conservative Party, parliamentary party, are trying to make the Prime Minister’s life as difficult as possible.

“I mean if it gets too serious, I suspect the Prime Minister will call a general election for May 2.”

He added: “He may feel he’s got no other option, that the Conservative Party is unleadable and that for the sake of the nation, it’s better to go early than allow this psychodrama to continue.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said she was pleased Sir Charles had “set that record straight”.

During business questions, Labour’s shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell said: “The truth is that the Conservatives cannot implement their own legislative programme. They have lost control.

“As the Member for Broxbourne (Sir Charles Walker) said last night: ‘the Conservative Party is unleadable and… for the sake of the nation, it’s better to go early than allow this psychodrama to continue.’

“He’s right, isn’t he?”

After insisting it was Labour and not the Tories who were a “zombie” political party, Ms Mordaunt said: “It is often tempting to refer to the Leader of the Opposition as the Knight of the Living Dead, and in stark contrast I commend the always energetic and vibrant stance taken by the Member for Broxbourne (Sir Charles Walker).

“I think the point he was making in that interview was that the plan is working.”