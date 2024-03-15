MPs have ‘never worked harder’ despite ‘zombie parliament’ claims – Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs have 'never worked harder' despite 'zombie parliament' claims – Chancellor

By Press Association
The Government has been accused of presiding over a ‘zombie parliament’ as a lack of business has led to shorter sitting days (UK Parliament/PA)
Conservative MPs have never worked harder, the Chancellor has said amid claims that Rishi Sunak is presiding over a “zombie parliament”.

The average length of a Commons sitting day has fallen to just seven hours and nine minutes since the current session started in November, according to analysis by the Financial Times.

The figure is a record low for a parliamentary session since 1997, with the average over that period being just under eight hours.

But Jeremy Hunt insisted on Friday that constituency work was the most important part of an MP’s job, and parliamentarians were working harder than ever in their seats.

He told reporters: “I think that there are lots of things people want from their MPs but more laws being passed is probably not top of the list.

“I think the most important thing is how hard MPs are working in their constituencies, and I would say, certainly when it comes to Conservative MPs, I’ve never seen a Parliament where Conservative MPs have worked harder than this Parliament to do the right thing for their constituents.”

MPs’ jobs involve more than speaking and voting in the Commons chamber, and include participating in other parliamentary business such as select committees and helping constituents.

But the Financial Times’s findings have led to accusations that the current session is a “zombie parliament”, with little legislative work being done and the Commons often rising early.

On March 5, the day before the Budget, the Commons sat for less than four-and-a-half hours.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt insisted that constituency work was the most important part of an MP’s job, and parliamentarians were working harder than ever (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

On Friday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government was delivering “a packed legislative agenda” with 26 Bills introduced in the current session and remained “committed to facilitating debates on critical issues”.

Even before the current session, Labour had criticised the Government for a lack of parliamentary business.

In June last year, after the Commons had sat on one day for less than three hours, then-shadow leader of the house Thangam Debbonaire asked: “How are Tory ministers spending their time?

“Because they are clearly not delivering in their departments. Are they racing home to watch daytime TV instead?”

At the time, a Number 10 spokesperson denied that this was the case, saying there were “a number of important pieces of legislation going through the House”.