Home Secretary vows to hold perpetrators to account by updating law on spiking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Home Secretary vows to hold perpetrators to account by updating law on spiking

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly on Crawley High Street during a visit to Sussex Police in Crawley (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Home Secretary James Cleverly on Crawley High Street during a visit to Sussex Police in Crawley (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Home Secretary has vowed to crack down on spiking as he said perpetrators will be “held to account” by changes in the law.

James Cleverly said the Government is updating legislation to make it clear that spiking is a crime, as he visited officers during the first national week of action against spiking.

Spiking Intensification Week, which runs from March 18 to 24, aims to boost police investigations of the crime such as early reporting and police forensic testing.

Spiking is already illegal and happens when someone puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or body without their knowledge or consent.

According to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), forces receive 561 reports of spiking per month but it is believed to be underreported because of harmful “myths and stereotypes” against victims.

Mr Cleverly told reporters: “The sad truth is we know this is a crime that has been habitually underreported, but we know it is very prevalent. We’ve had something in the region of 560 reported incidents per month. But as I said, we know that is underreporting.

“We know that we have to protect women and girls who are predominantly the victims of this crime type, which is why we’re taking this so seriously.”

Mr Cleverly accompanied Sussex Police officers on Crawley High Street on Thursday to see the work being done by forces to tackle the crime.

The visit comes as the Home Office announced a number of measures in December to tackle spiking, including training door staff in the night-time economy to spot perpetrators and investing in research into fast spiking test kits to help quick detection of spiking by police.

James Cleverly visit to Sussex Police
Home Secretary James Cleverly meets a sniffer dog during a visit to Sussex Police Headquarters in Lewes (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The cabinet minister added: “We know that with the drugs that are prevalent in spiking, that speed is of the essence.

“And of course, what we’re doing is we’re updating the legislation to make it clear and unambiguous that spiking is a crime. We prioritise the prevention of crimes against women and girls, and the people who perpetrate spiking will be held to account.”

The NPCC said all forces in England and Wales have taken part in the week of action, with some forces including Leicestershire Police, Humberside Police and West Mercia Police receiving a further cash boost for action such as increased street patrols.

Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable, Paul Court, told the PA news agency that forces want to give people the confidence and reassure them that if they have been a victim of spiking to report it to the police as soon as possible.

He said: “There’s a lot of activity going on across night time economy so where people are drinking in bars and pubs across towns across Sussex they’re going to see enhanced police presence.

“We’re reminding people of the importance of this and actually, if you’re intent on committing this crime, we’re going to bring you to justice through an investigation.

“The key message that I want people to know is you will be supported. We’ve got teams ready to investigate this and to come forward and tell us what’s happened.”

NPCC’s violence against women and girls chief, Assistant Chief Constable Samantha Millar, added: “Spiking can have a significant, traumatic impact on victims and feelings of safety in the night-time economy, particularly for women and girls.

“Spiking is a complex offence to investigate, which is why quick reporting and early evidence gathering is key, particularly police forensic testing.

“It’s really important that young people in particular are aware of the symptoms of spiking and feel confident in reporting it to the police, should it happen to them or someone they know.”