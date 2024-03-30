Some schools ‘could go to the wall’ under Labour’s planned tax on private sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Some schools ‘could go to the wall’ under Labour’s planned tax on private sector

By Press Association
Patrick Roach called on Labour to make sure teachers are not ‘lost to the system’ as a result of the policy (Yui Mok/PA)
Patrick Roach called on Labour to make sure teachers are not ‘lost to the system’ as a result of the policy (Yui Mok/PA)

Some schools could “go to the wall” and teachers may lose their jobs under Labour’s planned tax on private schools, a union chief has suggested.

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT union, said he was “concerned” about the possible consequences of Labour’s proposals to charge 20% VAT on private school fees in England.

Speaking at the union’s annual conference in Harrogate, Yorkshire, the NASUWT leader said there could be “more pressure” on the public sector if small independent schools are forced to close due to the policy.

When asked about Labour’s plan to charge 20% VAT on private school fees, Mr Roach told the media: “The consequence for many independent schools – and many of them by the way are relatively small-scale organisations – they are possibly struggling anyway to recruit intake and to maintain footfall.

“Then, when they go to the wall, there’s less money coming into the exchequer and there’s more pressure on public services, because those kids are going to be educated somewhere.”

He added: “If I’m being ideological, it’s about our members. Because when those schools close, our members are effectively out of a job.”

Mr Roach said the union, which represents tens of thousands of private school teachers in the UK, has called on Labour to make sure teachers are not “lost to the system” as a result of the policy.

He said: “We don’t want more teachers being lost to the system. We want more teachers in the system. That is what we desperately need.

“Just like parents will be concerned about the fate for their children, we are concerned about our members.”

Labour plans to use the money raised by the policy to fund plans including the recruitment of 6,500 more teachers and putting mental health counsellors in every secondary school if it gains power.

Mr Roach said: “We do have a concern, at the bottom of all of that, about recognising the right for those schools to exist, for them to be treated appropriately, that if these changes are to take place under a new government that would need to be carefully managed to ensure that actually we don’t create more of a problem to the government’s ambitions to fund more teachers, more breakfast clubs.

“There’s a roll call of what a new government would want to be doing with that income, which it may not be able to do if those schools go to the wall.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Labour will invest in delivering a brilliant state education for all our children, funded by ending tax breaks for private schools.

“Independent schools do not have to pass this change onto parents and a high-profile independent school has already said they will not be doing so.”