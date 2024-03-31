Safe NHS staffing levels legislation comes into effect

Legislation on health and care staffing levels is set to come into effect, five years after the law was passed in Holyrood.

The Health and Care (Staffing) Act was passed in the Scottish Parliament in 2019, but its implementation was delayed – in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first legislation in the UK to set out requirements for safe staffing levels across both sectors.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has hailed a “significant day” as the legislation comes into effect from April 1.

The legislation places a duty on health boards and care services to ensure appropriate staffing levels are in place across the sectors.

Mr Gray said: “Today is a significant day for health and social care in Scotland. This new Act, which forms a key part of our efforts to reform and recover health and care, will ensure services are more effective, efficient and sustainable.

“It will help put in place systems and processes to allow real-time assessments on staffing levels, meaning resources can be managed more easily, and that people can get the right care, at the right time, in the right place.

“The Act will also help to embed a culture of openness so workers are informed about decisions relating to staffing and feel able to raise any concerns.”