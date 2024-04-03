Levelling-up ‘not a zero-sum game’ says Sadiq Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levelling-up ‘not a zero-sum game’ says Sadiq Khan

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that ‘London needs the rest of the country just like the rest of the country needs London’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Levelling-up and economic growth in other regions of the UK does not have to come at the expense of London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

During a visit to the Francis Crick Institute on Wednesday alongside shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, Mr Khan also characterised the Government as “anti-London”.

Mr Khan said that economic growth in the UK is “not a zero-sum game”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a visit to the Francis Crick Institute in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “London needs the rest of the country, just like the rest of the country needs London. Our country only prospers and does well, when we do well and we only do well when other parts of the country do well as well.

“The national growth plan that Rachel Reeves has talked about wants to help create 500,000 jobs across the country. We’d get a portion of that. We frankly need jobs created in West Yorkshire. Why? Because they build the buses, the electric buses. We want jobs to be created in the East Midlands why? Because they build our electric taxis. We need jobs to be created in other parts of the country to build our trains and so forth.

“So it’s not a zero-sum game. London doing well is not at the expense of other parts of the country, it’s as well as other parts of the country.”

Asked by reporters what new powers he would like to see devolved to London if a Labour government were to be elected, Mr Khan told reporters: “The really big thing that a Labour government can give us which Rachel (Reeves) confirmed today is a reset in the relations between the government and us.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’ plan will reset relations between the government and London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“That is important because we have had for too long a Government that appears to be anti-London, that thinks the way to level up our country, to make it more equal, is to make London poorer.

“That is cutting its nose to spite its face. Why? Because we are the only region in the country that has contributed more post-pandemic than before.”

The mayor also said he wanted to see a Labour government “working with us in our growth plan”, later claiming he would like to see control over careers services and training for 16 to 18-year-olds devolved to city hall.

The incumbent Labour Mayor has pledged to create more than 150,000 high-quality jobs by 2028 if he is re-elected.

Mr Khan’s London Growth Plan will focus on growing sectors such as artificial intelligence, financial tech, climate tech and life sciences.

Labour said it aims to offer opportunities to young Londoners, particularly those from lower-income households and will be developed in collaboration with councils, businesses and trade unions.