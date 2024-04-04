Labour to attack ‘tax double whammy’ on campaign trip to Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour to attack ‘tax double whammy’ on campaign trip to Blackpool

By Press Association
Rachel Reeves is set to make another attack on the Government’s economic record during a visit to Blackpool on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Rachel Reeves is set to make another attack on the Government’s economic record during a visit to Blackpool on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Labour is set to accuse the Government of “insulting the intelligence of hard-working families” with another attack on the Conservatives’ economic record.

In a campaign visit to Blackpool on Friday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will unveil her party’s latest attack advert, focusing on a “tax double whammy” that Labour says will leave families £870 worse off.

Speaking ahead of her visit, Ms Reeves said: “Every time Rishi Sunak goes on the television claiming he is cutting taxes, he is insulting the intelligence of hard-working families.

“Under the Tory tax double whammy, for every extra £10 people are set to pay in higher tax they are only going to get £5 back, and the average household will still be £870 worse off.

“Working people can see through the Tories’ tax con. It’s giving with one hand and taking with another.”

The figures are based on forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility which show tax rises from frozen personal allowances will amount to £41.1 billion by the end of the decade, while tax cuts over the same period total just £21.4 billion.

Ms Reeves added: “After 14 years of working people footing the bill for Tory chaos, it’s time for change.

“Rishi Sunak should end the chaos, call an election and give the public the chance to vote for a changed Labour Party that will change Britain for the better.”

Treasury minister Bim Afolami said: “Because of the progress we have made, the economy is turning a corner. This has meant Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives have been able to afford tax cuts – putting £900 back in the pockets of the average worker.

“As part of this plan, we have committed to phase out national insurance altogether. We’ll do so over the long term, when it is economically responsible to do so, ending the unfair double tax on work.

“This will result in a simpler tax system which rewards and incentivises hard work.

“Despite all their talk Labour have no plan to cut the burden of tax. Instead, their plans for unfunded spending and their 2030 decarbonisation promise would mean thousands in extra tax for working families taking them back to square one.”

Ms Reeves’ visit comes less than a month before voters go to the polls in a parliamentary by-election in Blackpool South following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton.

Mr Benton quit Parliament after he was caught in a lobbying sting and found to have breached Commons rules.

With a Conservative majority of just 3,690, Labour is optimistic about its prospects of securing another by-election victory, its eighth gain since 2019.

Voters across England and Wales will also take part in local elections on the same day, May 2.