GPs have had rug pulled from under them with loans suspension, Labour claims

GPs across Scotland have had the “rug pulled from under them” by the Scottish Government, Scottish Labour has said, after sustainability loans were suspended.

A letter sent by the Government last month and seen by the party announced the move, claiming more loans than expected were completed this year.

The interest-free GP sustainability loan scheme was designed to help surgery owners in local communities continue to offer services.

But a letter dated March 21 said: “The Scottish Government is temporarily unable to process any further tranche one GP sustainability loans.

“This is due to a greater than anticipated number of loans having completed this year, with the result that our budget for loans is currently oversubscribed.”

Already completed loans will be reimbursed by the Scottish Government, the letter added, and those already agreed will be allowed to go ahead.

Loans already agreed in principle where there are “exceptional circumstances” will be dealt with on a “case by case basis” and potentially allowed to go ahead.

Despite the move being temporary, the letter said it is not yet known when funding will next be available.

“We are not currently in a position to indicate when these existing tranche one loans will be resumed or when further rounds of funding (tranche two) will be made available,” it said.

Dame Jackie Baillie accused the Government of ‘tearing up’ its commitments to GPs (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie accused the Government of “tearing up” its commitments to GPs after the scheme was included in their contract in 2018.

“GPs across Scotland are already at breaking point, and now they have had the rug pulled from under them by the SNP,” she said.

“The SNP is tearing up its commitments to general practice and undermining the GP contract that they negotiated.

“This damaging move will fan the flames of the GP crisis and make recruitment more difficult.

“General practice is a crucial front door to our NHS and the SNP must support over-stretched GPs and deliver on its promises.

“These loans must be delivered along with a real plan to deliver the 800 extra GPs the SNP promised.”

Dr Andrew Cowie, deputy chairman of BMA Scotland’s GP committee, said the decision will “greatly impact a number of practices”.

He added: “Sustainability loans were introduced to increase the stability of practices where the partners own their own premises and this decision will accelerate practice closures.

“Over the last 10 years, Scotland has lost around 100 GP practices and unexpected closures can have a huge impact on the GPs, the people they employ and the community they serve.

“We have heard from concerned GPs and practices and urge the Scottish Government to restart the loan application process before it’s too late.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.