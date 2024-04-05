GPs have had rug pulled from under them with loans suspension, Labour claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GPs have had rug pulled from under them with loans suspension, Labour claims

By Press Association
The letter was sent to GPs last month (PA)
The letter was sent to GPs last month (PA)

GPs across Scotland have had the “rug pulled from under them” by the Scottish Government, Scottish Labour has said, after sustainability loans were suspended.

A letter sent by the Government last month and seen by the party announced the move, claiming more loans than expected were completed this year.

The interest-free GP sustainability loan scheme was designed to help surgery owners in local communities continue to offer services.

But a letter dated March 21 said: “The Scottish Government is temporarily unable to process any further tranche one GP sustainability loans.

“This is due to a greater than anticipated number of loans having completed this year, with the result that our budget for loans is currently oversubscribed.”

Already completed loans will be reimbursed by the Scottish Government, the letter added, and those already agreed will be allowed to go ahead.

Loans already agreed in principle where there are “exceptional circumstances” will be dealt with on a “case by case basis” and potentially allowed to go ahead.

Despite the move being temporary, the letter said it is not yet known when funding will next be available.

“We are not currently in a position to indicate when these existing tranche one loans will be resumed or when further rounds of funding (tranche two) will be made available,” it said.

Jackie Baillie
Dame Jackie Baillie accused the Government of ‘tearing up’ its commitments to GPs (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie accused the Government of “tearing up” its commitments to GPs after the scheme was included in their contract in 2018.

“GPs across Scotland are already at breaking point, and now they have had the rug pulled from under them by the SNP,” she said.

“The SNP is tearing up its commitments to general practice and undermining the GP contract that they negotiated.

“This damaging move will fan the flames of the GP crisis and make recruitment more difficult.

“General practice is a crucial front door to our NHS and the SNP must support over-stretched GPs and deliver on its promises.

“These loans must be delivered along with a real plan to deliver the 800 extra GPs the SNP promised.”

Dr Andrew Cowie, deputy chairman of BMA Scotland’s GP committee, said the decision will “greatly impact a number of practices”.

He added: “Sustainability loans were introduced to increase the stability of practices where the partners own their own premises and this decision will accelerate practice closures.

“Over the last 10 years, Scotland has lost around 100 GP practices and unexpected closures can have a huge impact on the GPs, the people they employ and the community they serve.

“We have heard from concerned GPs and practices and urge the Scottish Government to restart the loan application process before it’s too late.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.