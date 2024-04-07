Ex-defence ministers ‘wrong’ to warn UK unprepared for war, Oliver Dowden claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ex-defence ministers ‘wrong’ to warn UK unprepared for war, Oliver Dowden claims

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, prior to appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture date: Sunday April 7, 2024.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, prior to appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture date: Sunday April 7, 2024.

Two former defence ministers are wrong to say the UK is unprepared for the possibility of war, Oliver Dowden has said.

Outgoing defence minister James Heappey called on ministers to do more to prepare for conflict just weeks after resigning his MoD post, warning the UK has failed to prepare for war as a “whole-nation endeavour”.

His former boss, Ben Wallace, echoed his sentiments, suggesting some in Government are “just hoping” threats to the UK “will go away”.

Asked about the warnings, Deputy Prime Minister Mr Dowden said: “I think they are wrong.”

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg he does however agree the UK is facing “rising threats” from across the globe.

He added: “We are taking action across the board. We have set up a national cybersecurity centre in respect of cyber. I now take dozens of decisions daily about investment to protect our economic security.

“This world is going to get more dangerous as time goes on. We see a combination of hostile states, not least Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.

“We need to be taking action across those areas. Of course there is always more to do, but I believe we are making good progress against rising threats.”

Writing in the Telegraph newspaper, Mr Heappey said the UK is behind allies who have taken steps to reinforce citizens’ preparedness for war.

He gave the example of Sweden, where the government has handed out a booklet explaining what to do in a time of war, including which emergency food provisions to store.

Mr Heappey wrote: “It’s a stark reminder that war is a whole-nation endeavour and, to be frank, in the UK we’re a very long way behind.”

The former soldier, who resigned as a minister at the end of March, said not enough figures within Government are considering things like how Britain would feed itself during a war, or how public services would work.

He pointed to a “whole of Government exercise” which Mr Wallace had “pushed hard for” while serving as defence secretary, aimed at getting ministers and officials into a war bunker to see what their working environment would be.

“In the end, rather depressingly, it was just defence ministers, senior military officers and MoD officials that participated,” Mr Heappey wrote.

Conservative former defence secretary Mr Wallace told the Telegraph: “The growing instability and insecurity directed at Britain and her allies means that the whole of society needs to make a step change towards recognising that our core duty is to think about our defence and our resilience.

“It’s how we used to think during the Cold War, and everyone from local government to the MoD played their part.”

While Mr Wallace claimed the MoD has made such a change, he added “there are too many people in Government and society relying on just hoping everything will go away”.

Industrial strike
Conservative former defence minister James Heappey called on ministers to do more to prepare for conflict (Victoria Jones/PA)

The intervention from the two long-serving defence ministers came as Rishi Sunak faces pressure to increase defence spending.

Conservative MPs have urged the Prime Minister to raise this to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Jens Stoltenberg, the head of Nato, meanwhile claimed that the West’s enemies are becoming increasingly aligned.

The alliance chief warned in a BBC interview of growing links between Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

A Government spokesman told the Telegraph an extra £24 billion will be invested in the armed forces between 2020 and 2025, which he described as the largest sustained investment since the Cold War.