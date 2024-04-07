Screenings for fatal aneurysms down from pre-pandemic levels – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Screenings for fatal aneurysms down from pre-pandemic levels – figures

By Press Association
The number of eligible men being invited for an abdominal aortic aneurysm test has fallen from pre-pandemic levels (PA)
The number of eligible men being invited for an abdominal aortic aneurysm test has fallen from pre-pandemic levels (PA)

Scottish ministers have been urged to rebuild a potentially lifesaving aneurysm screening programme after figures revealed invitations for tests fell by a fifth on pre-pandemic years.

The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) programme invites men aged 65 and over to be tested for the potentially fatal condition.

However, the programme was paused in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and while it has resumed, has failed to meet pre-pandemic numbers.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the fall in screenings was “disappointing” due to the lifesaving nature of the tests.

In the pre-pandemic year ending March 2020, 97.4% of men were invited for screening before their 66th birthday, Public Health Scotland figures showed.

But in the same 2023 period, just 75.1% of men in the age group were invited to be tested.

Similarly, 70.7% of eligible men were tested before they were aged 66 and three months, compared with 82.8% before the pandemic.

The figures also showed that just 19% of men deemed appropriate for AAA repair surgery were operated on within eight weeks in the year ending March 2023, down from 50.6% in 2020.

Medical retirements
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton (Lesley Martin/PA)

The tests assess whether men have large aneurysms which, while uncommon, can be deadly if undetected.

Those found to have small aneurysms are invited to have regular screenings.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Detecting dangerous aneurysms can be lifesaving so it is disappointing to see that the proportion of men being screened has fallen so dramatically.

“It used to be that virtually everyone was invited for screening on time but now the target is missed for more than a quarter.

“Where a potentially fatal problem is detected it is taking far too long to get these men the surgery they need.

“The Government must rebuild this key programme.

“Far from recovering post-pandemic, things have actually got worse.

“This is yet another part of the NHS which is declining under the SNP.

“I am yet to meet a medic or patient who believes that Humza Yousaf’s so-called NHS Recovery Plan is enough to get our national health service back to where it should be.

“The country is being left with burned out staff and patients who feel as if they have been abandoned.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “These statistics reflect the hard work required to recover vascular services from the significant impacts of Covid and the catch up exercise necessitated by the 2020 pause to screening.

“As part of the recovery exercise, some individuals received their invitation later than they ordinarily might have. However, performance is regularly monitored, and the programme is recovering well.

“It is welcome news that the inequality gap in coverage has reduced, however we recognise more work is required – which is why we published a strategy last year to ensure equity in access for all eligible people in screening services.”