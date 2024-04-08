Lib Dems commit to scrapping business rates to boost high streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Lib Dems commit to scrapping business rates to boost high streets

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused the Conservatives of ‘broken promises’ on business taxes (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused the Conservatives of ‘broken promises’ on business taxes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is to call for business rates to be scrapped in a bid to boost high streets.

During a visit to Tunbridge Wells in Kent on Tuesday, he will accuse the Conservatives of “broken promises” on business taxes and outline his party’s plans ahead of the May local elections.

The commuter belt town will be a major electoral battleground between the Lib Dems and the Tory Party when voters head to the polls next month.

Sir Ed will call for business rates to be scrapped for high streets, in what the party says will be a major boost for towns and rural areas.

The key Lib Dem policy will aim to reduce the tax burden for many high street shops.

Sir Ed said: “It is time to put an end to unfair taxes on our treasured high streets. For too long salons, shops and cafes have faced unfair tax bills on top of rising energy bills.

“High streets are the life and soul of our communities, but for too long they have been ignored and let down by this Conservative Government. We must restore our town centres by taking bold action.

“The Conservative Party has broken promises made to high street businesses. Yet again this is further proof that Conservative manifestos are not worth the paper they are written on.

“Our tax reforms will slash the burden on struggling high street shop owners, and instead ensure landowners pay their fair share.

“Only the Liberal Democrats have a credible plan for reforming business taxes.”

The party said rates would be replaced with “a new, fairer levy” that would be paid by the owner of the premises, rather than the tenant.

One in 10 shops empty
Sir Ed Davey said high streets have been ‘ignored and let down’ by the Conservative Government (Rui Vieira/PA)

The Lib Dems have said they would stop tenants paying business rates, and instead require the owner of the building, who has often benefited from rising land values, to pay a new Commercial Landowner Levy.

Those landowners who face a tax increase would see their new bills phased in over four years.

Under the proposals local authorities would still be able to keep 50% of tax returns from businesses.

The party has further called for an end to government cuts to local authority budgets to protect local services.