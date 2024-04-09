Tories heading for defeat at general election, Suella Braverman warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories heading for defeat at general election, Suella Braverman warns

By Press Association
The Conservatives are heading for a defeat at the next general election, former home secretary Suella Braverman has warned (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Conservatives are heading for a defeat at the next general election, former home secretary Suella Braverman has warned.

Ms Braverman expressed concerns for the fate of the party following recent damning polls, and said she hopes it changes its course.

The former minister also ruled herself out of a Tory leadership bid and said she did not envy Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Ms Braverman expressed concerns for the fate of the Conservative party following recent damning polls (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A recent YouGov poll found Labour would win 403 seats from across the UK, leading to a 154-seat majority in the House of Commons.

The Conservatives would win just 155 seats, down from the 365 seats they won at the 2019 general election.

Speaking to LBC, she said: “I’m very concerned, I’m very concerned about what poll after poll demonstrates, and it’s my job – and I sought to do this as home secretary – to speak honestly, to speak the truth, even if it may be uncomfortable.

“I owe that to the people who have sent me to Parliament, and I owe that to you, and so the honest truth is that we are heading for a defeat, to put it mildly, at the general election.

“I very much hope that we change course and that we improve the offer to the British people. Ultimately, measures on tax cuts, measures on migration, measures on national security and social cohesion are insufficient by this Government.

“We need to go further, we need to demonstrate to the British people that we’re on their side, that we’re serious about stopping the boats, that we’re actually serious about curbing unprecedented levels of illegal migration, and unfortunately we haven’t managed to do that.”

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman
The former home secretary ruled herself out of a Tory leadership bid and said she did not envy Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (James Manning/PA)

The Fareham MP’s criticism of the party comes as divisions appeared to emerge with Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron taking a more strident approach to criticism than some of his colleagues, including Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

Mr Dowden suggested on Sunday that Israel is being held to an “incredibly high standard” compared with other nations and claimed there is “a bit of relish from some people about the way in which they are pushing this case against Israel”.

Downing Street has insisted the Government is “completely united” in its stance on Israel.

Ms Braverman said: “It’s a very difficult job that (Rishi Sunak)’s got on his hands, and I don’t envy him… the state of the party is not a good one, and I’ve been urging him for some time to change course.”

She also ruled herself out of a Tory leadership bid by stating: “I’m not thinking about any kind of leadership campaign.

“Rishi Sunak is our Prime Minister, I fully expect him to lead us into the next general election.”