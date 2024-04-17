No 10 denies plan to scrap national insurance is ‘unfunded’ but cannot name cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

No 10 denies plan to scrap national insurance is ‘unfunded’ but cannot name cost

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set out an ambition to scrap national insurance contributions (Lucy North/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set out an ambition to scrap national insurance contributions (Lucy North/PA)

Downing Street rejected Labour’s characterisation of plans to scrap national insurance contributions as unfunded, but could not say how much the pledge would cost.

In the spring Budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a 2p cut in national insurance and outlined a “long-term ambition” to abolish it altogether.

Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday to attack Rishi Sunak’s “completely unfunded £46 billion promise to scrap national insurance”, repeatedly pressing the PM on whether the policy would hit the NHS, the state pension or result in income tax rises.

Labour said it was “deeply concerning” that Mr Sunak declined to rule out any of those moves to fund the plan.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman, grilled on whether the ambition would really cost £46 billion, suggested the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) watchdog could not yet put a number on the long-term plan.

“That is obviously not a costing made by the OBR,” the official said, but could not name the actual price tag.

“That’s a question for the OBR which will assess policies as and when they are announced at future fiscal events.”

But he indicated that would not happen at the next fiscal event, saying: “It’s Government policy, but it doesn’t have a specific timetable and that is why the OBR is not costing it.

“We’re going to make progress on it over a period of time. We’ll make progress on this ambition at a number of fiscal events. As and when that progress is made, the OBR will put a figure on the announcements as and when they are made. But that number is not a static figure.”

Hunt
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has said his ambition to scrap national insurance contributions will be ‘the work of many parliaments’ (James Manning/PA)

The spokesman added: “We’ve always said that we will do so in a manner that is prudent. We want to make significant progress in the next parliament.”

Asked why Mr Sunak refused to rule out NHS cuts and income tax rises to fund the plan to eliminate national insurance, his spokesman said: “He’s previously said that this commitment will be met without increasing borrowing or cutting spending.

“The Prime Minister has spoken at length about his ambition to cut tax.”

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said: “The Prime Minister was given three chances today to rule out cuts to the NHS, cuts to the state pension or income tax increases to pay for his completely unfunded £46 billion plan to scrap National Insurance. It will be deeply concerning for the whole country that he pointedly refused to do so.

“In the week when Liz Truss has been busy reminding everyone of the consequences of unfunded Tory promises, the British public deserve answers. It’s time for Rishi Sunak to come clean and stop avoiding the question on everyone’s lips: how is he going to pay for it?”