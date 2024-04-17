Scottish-made wingsail set for sea tests after launch on land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish-made wingsail set for sea tests after launch on land

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf joined Diane Gilpin for the launch (Lesley Martin/PA)
Humza Yousaf joined Diane Gilpin for the launch (Lesley Martin/PA)

A 20-metre wingsail made in Scotland is set to take to the seas for tests later this year after being officially “launched” on land by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The company behind the Fastrig wingsail, Smart Green Shipping, hopes it will ultimately transform the way many commercial ships are powered and reduce fuel emissions.

On Wednesday, Mr Yousaf joined the company’s founder Diane Gilpin at Hunterston Parc in North Ayrshire.

He started the mechanical process which saw the device slowly raise itself to an upright position and unfold its flaps – a process which took more than four minutes.

FastRig wingsail launch
Fastrigs can be retrofitted to ship decks (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Fastrig wingsail is intended to be retrofitted on the decks of tankers and bulk carriers, and can be raised or lowered as needed.

The company says Fastrigs can save up to 30% of a ship’s fuel and emissions each year as they generate extra thrust.

Unlike traditional sails, wingsails are rigid and resemble an aircraft’s wing, using the flow of air over its surfaces to provide propulsion.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Gilpin said the first Fastrig would be attached to a vessel from Nuclear Transport Solutions later this year for sea trials.

Later, other commercial ships will be fitted with a number of wingsails on their decks along with software to allow them to operate autonomously, Ms Gilpin said.

Under the right wind and sea conditions, the company says wingsails can propel a ship by themselves.

FastRig wingsail launch
The wingsail is designed to save fuel consumption on ships (Lesley Martin/PA)

Ms Gilpin said: “We’ve been delighted to have the First Minister on site. This is the culmination of the very first part of our programme to build wingsails for global shipping.

“The wings are autonomous, you don’t have to train the crew specially – there’s a whole bunch of technical and commercial aspects that we’re developing to make it really customer-friendly.”

She added: “(Wingsails) are ideal at this stage in their development for dry bulkers and tankers.

“I think in maybe 10 or 15 years you won’t see a dry bulker or tanker without wind on it.”

The First Minister said: “Smart Green Shipping’s work on their impressive Fastrig technology is typical of the type of economic opportunity the just transition to net zero affords Scotland – as the ideal test bed for new, green technology.

“Investment and new technology like this will enable companies based here to seize those opportunities and help innovative businesses like Smart Green Shipping grow and thrive, both at home and across the world.

“By helping companies like Smart Green Shipping invest in innovation, we can drive growth, create jobs and increase productivity while driving the transition to net zero in the shipping sector.”